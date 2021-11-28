11/28/2021 at 10:02 CET

Above all, he is a creator of stories. He demonstrated it with the scripts for ‘Amores perros’, ’21 grams’ and’ Babel ‘, the films directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Also as a novelist: after ‘El savage’, Guillermo Arriaga publishes ‘Salvar el fuego’, the 2020 Alfaguara Prize winning work in which he once again deploys all his narrative force: class struggle, violence, passion and drug trafficking in such a setting. seductive as well as haunting, his native Mexico.

In his novel, set in Mexico, violence abounds. The news that usually reaches Spain from Mexico also often contains violent stories. Is it so much?

Mexico is a very complex country, very vast. Seen from Spain, it may seem like a country on fire, but in any case that happens in certain areas of the country, not in the entire country. We do not live between bullets. In most of the neighborhoods of Mexico City you live with a certain calm.

Both in his scripts and in his novels, the pace is frenetic. The reader or the viewer undergoes a very intense experience.

When I try to tell a story, I try to do my best, and with my own pulse. When I start writing, I have no idea where the novel is going. I have a very vague notion, but I am discovering the story little by little. One advantage that I have is that I write it as a reader, as if it were not me who wrote it, but someone else and I was the one who wrote to dictation. I think that for a writer it is important to take that point of view into account and to know how to put himself in the place of the reader.

In other words, in his case, the foundations of the story, the architecture of the novel, and the preparations are of little use.

I suffer from attention deficit, so planning something always seems difficult to me. A trip, for example. So imagine; planning a novel would take me a lifetime. I lack the sense of logistics. I write to boat soon.

“Actually, the novel had another title, ‘The lion behind the glass’, because lions are beautiful when you see them behind the glass. If you find them very close, they will probably stop looking beautiful to you.”

In ‘Salvar el fuego’ Mexicanisms abound. In some passages it is even advisable to have a dictionary at hand, are you not afraid that this could draw back some readers in Spain?

The ‘feedback’ I’m getting in Spain, with the talks, the presentations and the reading clubs, is very positive. The novel is working very well. These language games do not have to be an obstacle, but rather the opposite. It also happens in Mexico: within the country itself, sometimes the speakers of Mexico City do not understand expressions or words from another part of the country, but when I write I try to give those words the necessary context so that everything is understood without too much trouble. , wherever you are from.

“If the fire burned my house, what would it save? It would save the fire.” A powerful phrase, by the French Jean Cocteau, to open your mouth.

Actually, the novel had another title, ‘The lion behind the glass’, because lions are beautiful when you see them behind the glass. If you find them very close, they will probably stop looking beautiful & mldr; But once the Alfaguara award was confirmed, my editor, Pilar Reyes, suggested that I change the title and I gladly accepted. I think this title better reflects what the novel is.

Like Miguel Delibes, you are also a good hunter.

More than a hobby, it is a passion; a rite that puts you in touch with truths about yourself and nature. I hunt with a bow and arrows, I don’t use firearms, something that I certainly recommend to hunters. When I have a dam in sight, I start to think about how the wind is blowing, what noise is around, how am I going to move & mldr; and in 99 percent of the cases, the prey escapes. But it is a way to return to the essence of oneself. The more I hunt, the less advantage I want to have over the animal. It helps you to realize your position in nature and in the food chain. Everything I hunt, I eat.

I understand that he also played football a lot.

Yes, I tried to get to professional football. I played in the special reserve team, a kind of subsidiary, of Pumas, the team from the University of Mexico. I was a tall and burly guy, 1.88 meters (although I fell three centimeters later due to an accident), and my size attracted a lot of the attention of the coaches, I think that’s why I was on the team. He was not a very technical player, really. He was a Sergio Ramos, but without talent. Then I also played basketball, I spent five years and I was never sent off for committing five fouls. I get the feeling that he was too clean a player!

He played for Pumas, but became a supporter of Atlante.

Yes, because the Atlante had no special reserve team. But it is the town team, founded by bricklayers as it was in Pachuca by miners and of course, how can we not become a follower of the town team.

The Atlante has been a nomadic team: they transferred it from Mexico City to Cancun, and back to the capital. In Spain something like this is unthinkable.

Of course, you are not going to change cities for a team like Madrid or Barcelona. But who knows, with smaller teams it can happen. In the case of Atlante, he has now returned home, we have him back in Mexico City and I hope he doesn’t move from there.

Are you still a football fan?

I always liked playing soccer more than watching soccer. But obviously I watch the big games: the finals of the Mexican tournament, the Champions League and of course, the World Cup. In Mexico, soccer is the most popular sport by far, there is no doubt. But I also really like football, maybe even more than football, basketball or tennis. In Barcelona there was a team, right?

Yes, the Barcelona Dragons.

I recommend you watch a game. You can’t figure out how those huge guys don’t kill each other every time they collide! In Mexico American football games are broadcast in the United States. There are an estimated 33 million American football fans in Mexico, 20 percent of the population.

Do you have time for other sports?

I like tennis. Watching Rafa Nadal play, for example, seems like a privilege to me. I am a huge fan of his: despite having some technical limitations, he gets the games out thanks to an impressive mental strength. And basketball: I recently had tickets to a Ricky Rubio game in the NBA and the game was called off. I wanted to die!

You were 28 years old and you lived in Mexico at the 1986 World Cup, Maradona’s summit.

I was in the final of that World Cup. Some time later I was with Maradona and I told him that during that match, I got up several times from my seat to shout Maradonaaa, Maradonaaa! And it turns out that a few years later, when they gave me an award at the Cannes festival, someone got up on the platform and started yelling, Arriagaaa, Arriagaa! It was Maradona! That same day he gave me a shirt for my son Santiago. It was the last time I saw him. I have great memories of him.