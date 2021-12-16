Every year during the awards season, both the public and the specialists are debating whether this or that movie deserves to be the big winner of the night. The truth is that there are recognitions of all kinds and for all genders, so it’s just a matter of searching. While the nominees are being discussed, something that may be more interesting to look at are the tributes, honors, and special awards given to various personalities for their careers and influence within the industry. For example, this year the Hollywood Critics Association It will give special attention to the director Guillermo del Toro and the eccentric Nicolas Cage.

The Hollywood Reporter has just announced that during the fifth edition of the HCA Film Awards They will give awards to celebrate and visualize all the work that helps to create a film. In addition to the director of The Alley of Lost Souls – 70% and the protagonist of Pig – 95%, other confirmed awards are Artisan on the Rise Award for the photographer Alice brooks, best known for her work in En el barrio – 95% and Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, and that of Star on the rise for Saniyya Sidney, whose performance in King Richard: A Winning Family – 88% were very well received by specialized critics.

Guillermo del Toro you will receive the Filmmaking Achievement Award in recognition of his career. The director is quite respected in Hollywood thanks to his slightly macabre and fantastic outlook on life. Works like Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% and The Scarlet Summit – 71% manage to create just the dark environment to tell stories where the supernatural has no more power than human actions. We are talking about one of the most ambitious creators, and although over time he has had to abandon projects of his interest, he has also seen how various actors would give anything to work alongside him. In addition to his position as a director, del Toro is also dedicated to production, where he can explore his taste for horror with films such as Dark Spirits – 73% or Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – 77%.

One of the most interesting aspects in the career of Guillermo del Toro it is the facility it has to cross genders. With Blade, Hellboy – 81% and Titans of the Pacific – 71% showed that action scenes and the use of visual effects are not a problem for him. In fact, he recently revealed some details of what could be the sequel to Pacific Titans and, as always, their ideas are very ambitious and it’s a shame they didn’t apply to Titans of the Pacific: The Insurrection – 45%.

On the other hand, Nicolas Cage you will receive the Acting Achievement Award. The last years of the actor have been something strange. Beyond his personal life made public, the roles that he now likes to play are increasingly crazy and extravagant. When Cage starred in titles like Farewell to Vegas – 90% o Educating Arizona – 90%, the critics exploded in praise, same that still floated in the air when the actor appeared in films like With Air o Against / Face – 91%. To say that the presence of Cage divides the public is little, and the interpreter found in projects like Mandy – 92% and Mom and Dad – 77% the best way to exploit audience expectations, general image of him, and his own taste for being unpredictable.

Although the talent of Nicolas Cage It is a matter of debate for many, it cannot be denied that we are facing an actor who takes risks as few do, and one who is not afraid of going outside the comfortable patterns of Hollywood where a specific image is cultivated to win an Oscar.

It is curious that for this edition Nicolas Cage already Guillermo del Toro, because this year the director published on his social networks how much he admires the actor:

I’ve always loved Nic Cage. FOREVER. I almost did MONTECRISTO with him a long time ago. I think he is, not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but also an unrepeatable genius. All of this to say that Pig (2021) is the most minimalist, confident, and moving thing in years.

I have always loved Nic Cage- always. I almost did MONTECRISTO with him back in the day. I think he is not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but an unrepeatable genius. All this to say that PIG (2021) is his most minimalistic, assured and moving one in years and years. pic.twitter.com/rVVZpBkJaN – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 23, 2021

