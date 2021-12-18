Guillermo del Toro is one of the Mexicans who has managed to stand out worldwide by leaving his native Mexico. The reasons why the director emigrated from the country are several, although, on the one hand, there were few opportunities within the industry, he also had to face the insecurity that is experienced as his father is the victim of kidnapping, a situation in which he obtained support from James Cameron for the rescue.

Keep reading: Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Cage will be recognized by the Hollywood Critics Association

With the success he has achieved in Hollywood, anyone would think that he is an example that the famous American dream can be fulfilled and give ambitious fruits. However, it is the same filmmaker who describes the American dream as a true nightmare in which anyone can get lost. Most of his films, in which fantasy stands out, take advantage of some point to make a social criticism, almost always directed to the fact that the real monster is the man in a suit who has some kind of important position in the government or within a company .

But with The Alley of Lost Souls – 70% you are now going to directly explore the damage that the aforementioned American dream causes in so many people. The director of Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% indicated (via Dread Central) that their new film, despite taking place in another era, has a fairly current social situation, or at least it continues to suffer the same as it was suffered in past decades disguised as a collective longing.

I find the American dream to be an incredible nightmare generator. I think that is something that is also important, in terms of the film reflecting a character who is two steps away from losing everything, because [dicho sueño] it is absolutely made up of lies.

Continue with: Guillermo del Toro reveals his version of Pacific Rim 2 and included time travel

Undoubtedly, the cinematographic genre to which Del Toro now resorted, which is not exactly horror, but film noir or noir, is quite sensitive to the political climates that society has constantly faced; and today is no exception. The genre, according to what the Oscar winner for La Forma Del Agua exposes – 92%, “exposes very crude moral questions” that he, as usual, covers in the form of a parable.

Although The Alley of Lost Souls if it has a villain with a certain amount of horror, the true center of all darkness continues to be what the protagonist lives in his struggle to grow up and be recognized. Ultimately, Ezra Grindle (Richard Jenkins) also wants to be seen and forgiven. In other conversations with the press during the tour for the presentation of the film, Del Toro has also pointed out that crime and suspense also become a vehicle to show human rottenness.

It may interest you: Guillermo del Toro said he would like there to be a new Silent Hill game

The film that hits theaters in January is an adaptation of the novel written by William Lindsay Gresham in 1946, which had already been taken to the big screen a year later under the direction of Edmund Goulding and starring Tyrone Power. The tape of Guillermo del Toro stars Bradley Cooper accompanied by Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn and Holt McCallany.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');