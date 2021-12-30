The year is about to end, and in addition to the media sharing their lists of the best and worst films, some celebrities take the opportunity to also share their lists. Guillermo del Toro, one of the most beloved and recognized directors of today, decided to share a list not only of movies, but also of books and other forms of artistic expression, and it was not limited to what was done in 2021, but of any epoch.

The Oscar winner for Best Film and Best Director for La Forma Del Agua – 92%, in addition to being a movie fan at heart, is a great reader and a very talented visual artist. For all the above, there is no one better to trust to recommend movies, books, comics and art, than the good Guillermo del Toro. In a new Twitter thread, the filmmaker says that his recommendations could be of interest to his followers for the year that is about to begin.

The first thing he mentions is the book Serenade, by James M. Cain, which he describes as “a really dark hard story of passion, desire and murder,” adding that “there is a scene in a colonial church that is incredibly visual and twisted. ”. His second recommendation is the Italian movie L’arcano incantatore (1996), also known as Arcane sorcerer, directed by Pupi avati, and which he calls “the Barry Lyndon – 96% of horror movies… steeped in esoteric lore that is well researched and authentic. A forgotten masterpiece ”.

After Del Toro talks about the paintings of David roberts, a British painter who traveled to Egypt and captured what he saw, with a quality that “goes beyond the exoticism of the Orientalists and evokes a mystery and a cosmic scale.” Then the filmmaker recommends the book Nobody wins, from Jack black (not the actor), an autobiography that takes the reader to the “belly of America.”

Other Men’s Women, 1931 film directed by William Wellman, is praised by Del Toro with these words: “… represents a moving love triangle. Superb fluid camera work and an early appearance by [James] Cagney you will savor ”. Then we return to literature with La gallina degollada y otros cuentos, by the Uruguayan author Horacio Quiroga, “One of the best storytellers and you will never forget his otherworldly images and shocking endings. ‘El Almohadón de Plumas’ and the story of the title are perfect examples of this ”.

Then we have the only comic on his Twitter thread, The Biologic Show, from Al Columbia, and compares the work to a mix of the Fleischer Studios cartoons and the artistic vision of David Lynch. Going back to the books, Del Toro recommends Monster midway: An uninhibited look at the glittering world of the carny, by William Lindsay Gresham, also the author of Nightmare Alley, a novel that was adapted to the big screen by the director and that will premiere in Mexico on January 27. Below you can see the list of the aforementioned recommendations:

Books

-Serenata, by James M Cain,

-The slaughtered chicken and other stories, by Horacio Quiroga

-Nobody Wins, by Jack Black

-Monster midway: An uninhibited look at the glittering world of the carny, by William Lindsay Gresham

Films

L’arcano incantatoreby Pupi Avati

Other Men’s Womenby William Wellman

The Reckless Momentby Max Ophüls

Comic

The Biologic Show by Al Columbia

Pictorial art

Paintings of Egypt, by David roberts

SERENADE by James M Cain. This is lesser-known Cain but a really dark hardboiled story of passion, desire and murder. There is a scene in a colonial church that is unbelievably visual and twisted. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 29, 2021

At this time Guillermo del Toro continues to recommend artistic works that you can see on his Twitter account. We hope that this 2021 you have been able to enjoy many movies and series, books and comics, or any type of art that you like. By 2022, El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, the newest Del Toro, will hit theaters in Mexico, and although it still does not have a release date, it is expected that this year his stop-motion feature film by Pinocchio to Netflix.

