Titans of the Pacific – 71% is one of Guillermo del Toro’s most famous films as he throws himself fully into the mecha genre, that genre of Japanese animation that has so many fans in the real world. The Mexican director combines it with kaiju beasts, a word extracted from Japanese, to offer us a completely unique show in real-action cinema. Although he did not have the opportunity to direct the sequel, Titans of the Pacific: The Insurrection – 45%, for The Wrap he shares the argument that he would have presented in the script.

Released in 2013, Pacific Titans presents us with a time near in the future, where legions of monstrous creatures, called kaiju, begin to emerge from the sea and a war begins that will end millions of lives and consume the resources of humanity for endless years. To combat the giant beasts they design a special type of weapon: huge robots called jaegers that are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are connected by a neural bridge. Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) and Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) are a pair of pilots who join forces to achieve the impossible in the midst of conflict.

Pacific Titans: The Uprising hit theaters in 2018 but was not as well received as its predecessor, in fact it garnered very negative reviews. Del Toro left the direction and in his place came Steven S. DeKnight, staying as producer. The story takes place ten years after the events of the first installment and focuses on Jake Pentecost, Stacker Pentecost’s son, who has lived apart from the world his father gave his life for. With the suspicion that the kaiju could be being helped from our world to bring them back, Jake assumes the place that always belonged to him with the help of his sister Mako Mori, who has been in charge of gathering and training a new generation of pilots. Jaegers.

Mako dies in The Insurrection and in fact this event is quite anticlimactic in the film. The script gets rid of the character as if it were not important and also does not polish other important details throughout its plot. For his part, Guillermo del Toro offers us an alternative vision about what Titans of the Pacific 2 It could be if the study had postponed it over and over again, revealing that the plot would have overwhelmed time travel and a very special paradox.

The villain was this tech savvy guy who had basically invented some kind of Internet 2.0. And so, little by little, the protagonists started to make guesses and said, ‘Oh, he got them from the forerunners.’ The guys who control the kaiju. And then we discover that the forerunners are us thousands of years in the future. They are trying to terraform, trying to collect the earth to survive. Woof. And they discover that they are in exo-bio-suits, that they look like aliens, but they are not. We were inside. And it was a really interesting paradox. It was really insane. Some elements of that took and reassembled.

Not satisfied, del Toro explains that had he directed Pacific Rim, Mako would never have died, but that his role would have been of the utmost importance in the film: “For me, the heroine was Mako Mori. I wanted him to not only live, I wanted him to be one of the main characters in the second film. ” Guillermo is very talented, but he is not omnipresent and he cannot write and direct all the films he wants, he must make a sacrifice when choosing them. Unfortunately for us, we will never see the Pacific Rim 2 of Memo, but at least we can imagine it.

