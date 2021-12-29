Superhero movies have dominated the world box office for years and continue to generate titles that drive fans of comics and the genre crazy. However, over the years it is not uncommon for a formula change to be requested, especially after the first UCM tapes were repetitive but efficient. Comics have tons of stories that can be brought to the big screen, but for production companies they can still pose considerable risk, even with a renowned director like Guillermo del Toro at the helm.

We all know that Guillermo del Toro must deal with a curse every time he starts a project. It is not uncommon for the director and producer to get involved in several titles that later do not see the light of day, although it takes him years to work on the script and pre-production. With the talent that he has, it is even more frustrating to know all these films that are now in limbo from which they will not be rescued. Del Toro does not miss an opportunity to speak openly about all these ideas that end up generating a lot of craving among the followers.

Although he is best known for approaching horror and fantasy, the director has no problem taking advantage of the best of the action genre, as in Titans of the Pacific – 71%, nor to approach famous comics, as in Blade II – 59% and Hellboy – 81%. That is why when it was announced that Guillermo del Toro would take to the big screen Justice League Dark the connoisseurs went wild with taste. Unfortunately, the excitement did not last long as the project was canceled to make way for Titanes del Pacífico: La Insurrección – 45%, in which he no longer participated as a director, but as a producer.

Since then, the director of El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70% has spoken on several occasions about Justice League Dark. A year ago what was known was that Constantine was the protagonist and that much of the story was about how he formed his own team after leaving Shadowpact. Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Etrigan, and Deadman would join him in taking care that certain magical artifacts didn’t end up in the wrong hands.

Now, Guillermo del Toro rekindle the flames with new insight into your vision in a podcast talk Happy sad confused (via ComicBook.com) where he commented on the influences and references he used for the characters:

I think a version of the script is on the internet and what it was, for me, is that it was about finding the perfect balance between the chemistry of these characters. I took a little bit of the beginning of Alan Moore’s Constantine, I took a little bit of the dynamic between Abby [Arcane] and Swamp Thing, I took the revealing moments when Deadman enters a body, how he experiences the consciousness of that being. One of my all time favorites, Demon, Etrigan, and I love that character. So you put them together. Zatanna is, to me, another character who is effortlessly really powerful and interesting. So try to mix that with Klarion and Witch Boy.

Guillermo del Toro He took the opportunity to clarify that he has always been more of a fan of DC than of Marvel precisely because of the monstrous possibilities that exist in those comics and the darkness of several characters. At the time, the director gladly entered the project to cover almost everything necessary for the film and finished the script with which, he says, Warner was more than happy. However, there were other adventures he wanted to pursue and decided to leave his script in the hands of another creator while he limited himself to production. Eventually he completely abandoned the project and although other directors were talked about for a time, the correct vision was not found.

But fans are still hopeful now that the company wants to prioritize HBO Max. Although nothing is confirmed and many of these possible titles are just a rumor, it is said that Warner will work on several series and movies to introduce these characters who will later join in their own version of Justice League Dark. Perhaps the results of The Batman and The Flash will help clarify the picture.

