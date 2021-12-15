Eight years ago, Guillermo del Toro brought us Pacific Rim, a science fiction movie that thrilled our inner child. Let’s face it: there is nothing as pleasant as witnessing spectacular fights between bulky mecha and fierce kaiju in a city of neon lights. And what else did we want if not a sequel that also had the distinctive stamp of the filmmaker from Guadalajara. However, they eventually changed the original plans that existed for a second installment. Consequently, we received the not-so-great Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018.

But, what would have been the sequel that was initially thought?

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Guillermo del Toro revealed the premise on which he intended to base a continuation of Pacific Rim. Let us remember that this film portrays the struggle of humanity against a group of giant monsters that come from the depths of the ocean. For this, there are the jaegers, colossal robots whose control depends on the neural connection between two pilots. But even more interesting is that the beasts that these robots fight not only come from an interdimensional portal, but also – as we discover later in the film – such kaiju are biological weapons cultivated by an alien race known as the Precursors.

According to the Mexican filmmaker, the original sequel to Pacific Rim would have revealed the true identity of the Precursors. And boy is that a tremendous twist! Check out what Guillermo del Toro told The Wrap about his early plans:

The villain was this tech savvy guy who had basically invented some kind of Internet 2.0. And then they found out that all his patents came to him one morning. So, little by little, they started putting this together and said, ‘Oh, he got them from the forerunners, the guys who control the kaiju.’

And I add:

“Then we discovered that we are the forerunners thousands of years in the future. They are trying to terraform, trying to collect the earth to survive. Woof. And that [los humanos del futuro] we were in exo-bio-suits that looked like aliens, but weren’t. We were inside. It was a really interesting paradox.

Likewise, del Toro confessed that had he directed Pacific Rim 2, the fateful fate of the pilot Mako Mori – played by Rinko Kikuchi in both the 2013 and 2018 films – would have been discarded. After all, “for me, the hero was Mako Mori,” as the Oscar winner explained. “I wanted him to not only live, I wanted him to be one of the main characters in the second film.”

From Guillermo del Toro, the premiere of The Alley of Lost Souls, a psychological thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, is coming up. It will hit Mexican theaters on January 27, 2022.

Source: CinePremiere