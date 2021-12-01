Guillermo del Toro has been one of the most outstanding directors for several years and very soon he will surprise the public with a new film that is in everyone’s sights. This is Nightmare Alley, an adaptation of the novel by William Lindsay Gresham and which in Spanish is known as The Alley of Lost Souls. Although it is a production based on a book, the Mexican has revealed for Collider a list of ten films that have served as inspiration for the images that we will see soon.

Nightmare alley will present the story of a con artist who is in league with a fortune teller to deceive people and get money. The film was announced a long time ago and even its filming was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic; Fortunately, very soon we will see her arrive in movie theaters to surprise viewers with a new staging by the respected filmmaker from Guadalajara. In September, William spoke to Collider about his interests regarding the book and his mission with the adaptation:

The book was gifted to me by Ron Perlman in 1992 before I saw the Tyrone Power movie and I loved it. My adaptation that I did with [la co-guionista] Kim Morgan is not necessarily the complete book, it is impossible, it is a saga. But there are elements that are darker in the book, and it is the first opportunity I have to go noir. It is horror and noir. And now is the first opportunity that I have to make a film of the type of the underbelly of society. [No hay] supernatural elements. Just a straightforward and really dark story.

However, Nightmare alley not only arose thanks to the book of GreshamOf course it is about the narrative base, however, William it also captured elements from some other movies. The film is the noir dream that the Mexican had always wanted to make, that is why for Collider he revealed the ten films of the same genre that contribute to the craftsmanship of Nightmare alley: Fallen Angel (1945), Niagara (1953), Underworld USA (1961), The Killing (1956), Detour (1945), Too Late for Tears (1949), Born to Kill (1947), The Lineup (1958), The breaking point (1950), Nightfall (1956). It is clear that the filmmaker has a huge background that will elevate his new film.

Nightmare alley features a star-studded cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman (the favorite), Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. From a very young age, Del toro developed a specific taste for the monstrous, a hobby that he turned into his life’s work and that has led him to the greatest experiences of the seventh art, however, it seems that Nightmare alley It will not include anything too fantastic – it will be a dark tale with enough human monsters, some of our favorites. According to IMDb, it opens in theaters on December 17, so it will have some very tough competition with Spider-Man: No Road Home, the annual hit from Marvel Studios.

With an amazing debut under the title of Cronos – 89%, Guillermo del Toro he was making his way in the Mexican and American film industry. In the following years he wrote and directed films such as Mimic – 61%, El Espinazo del Diablo – 92%, Hellboy – 81%, Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%, Pacific Titans – 71% and many more. Will your new film be able to attract the attention of the most recognized Academies, positioning itself as a winner of the following awards season? Only time will give us the answer

