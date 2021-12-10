Acclaimed Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, best known for his work on fantastic films like La Forma Del Agua – 92%, Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% and Hellboy – 24%, participated in the 2021 edition of the Game Awards presenting the nominees and later the winner of the Best Art Direction category. Although it was only a few minutes that del Toro was on screen, long enough for the Oscar winner to comment on a video game franchise he loves, Silent hill.

This was undoubtedly one of the most outstanding moments of the ceremony, that short moment that came after the trailer for the new film of del Toro, El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, was reproduced before the entire audience. At the end of the promotion of the feature film, the director went on to announce the contenders for the Best Art Direction category; Before listing them, he took the opportunity to mention that one of the franchises in the world of video games that he admires for his artistic direction is Silent hill He added that he is hopeful that a new game of this will come soon. His words at the ceremony were as follows:

You know, one franchise that I love art direction on is: Silent Hill. Hope we get a new one of those.

The director’s words left many intrigued, as his gestures and tone of voice when pronouncing the statement emanated an air of suspicion, almost as if del Toro knew something that we don’t. It left many wondering, do you really know nothing about anything? What he expressed did not have any hidden message or any clue that leads us to think that a new project of Silent hill approximates? It is difficult to decipher without a doubt, but this only fanned the flame of hope among the fans of said franchise, because the terror it brings us is like no other.

Something that definitely raised suspicions, is the fact that it was the same Hideo kojima who introduced del Toro at the event, since a few years ago they were both working in Silent hills, a video game of the saga Silent hill from developer Konami, scheduled to be released in 2016, but which was unfortunately canceled in 2015 due to the separation of Kojima and Konami. Silent hills would be led by Hideo kojima in collaboration del Toro, and would have Norman Reedus as the protagonist.

Definitely these two directors have something on their hands and they dedicated themselves to throwing some clues for the fans in this edition of The Game Awards. Hopefully all this is not just a great coincidence and that we will soon hear news of a new installment of this world-renowned and successful video game franchise. After the disappointment that the cancellation of Silent hills, it would be nice to be able to witness what these two great masters could bring us with the development of another game of Silent hill.

Remember that the most recent project of Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare alley or The Alley of Lost Souls, is about to hit theaters. It is a neo-noir psychological thriller directed by William from a script written by himself in collaboration with Kim Morgan, based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film features a cast of renowned actors such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn.

