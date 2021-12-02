Guillermo del Toro is about to release Nightmare Alley – 67%, which is already dividing the specialized critics, but the director is far from resting. His career is full of great works, but also a lot of ideas that he could never make a reality. Of course, hope is the last thing to die, so even though many of these productions were rejected and canceled, there is always another chance. If recently the creator spoke about the possibility of reviving his adaptation of At the Mountains of Madness It is perhaps because of the renewed confidence that his version of Pinocchio managed to get ahead despite all the obstacles.

At this point it is difficult to remember how many times the adaptation of Pinocchio to then be cruelly canceled. For many reasons this film was especially important to the director, so the path to finishing it was more complex than other stories that he learned to let go of more easily. The film will finally be released thanks to Netflix sometime in 2022 and is currently in post-production with the confirmed participation of actors such as Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton and Ron Perlman, among others.

It is important to make the difference between Del Toro’s original project and the one that we will finally see. Years ago, the director wrote a script for a movie about Pinocchio which was definitively canceled in 2017. On the other hand, after the streaming service acquired the project, a team was forming to film a stop motion version that would be directed by Grimly Gray and Mark Gustafson (co-director). Grimly retired and Del Toro boarded to work with Gustafson. Some time later, the winner of the Oscar for Best Director shared in his networks conceptual art of his vision that was basically the one he had planned years ago, thus fulfilling one of his great dreams.

During a recent interview with Collider, Guillermo del Toro He talked a bit about how he feels emotionally connected to this movie and what it means to him to make it a reality:

It is a very, very personal movie for me. For me, the other side of the coin has always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, they are the same story. Because, essentially, they tell the same story. The idea of ​​a Pinocchio that talks about things that I consider very deep, but at the same time it is very funny, and it is a musical, I find it incredibly moving.

The director also explained how different it is to work on an animation, because from before you can get an idea of ​​how everything will look on screen and the results are so good that you cry every time you see a new trailer:

Obviously, in animation, you can see the movie in storyboards from start to finish many, many times, and then you add the stop motion. Right now, we have 50% animated and 50% storyboards. Every time I watch the movie I cry like a baby. It’s as personal as it can be, as moving as it can be. It is unlike any version of the story you have ever seen. It is completely different. It subverts the moral foundations of the original fable, which is that to be a real child you must change. You will become flesh and blood. This is about becoming a real kid by acting… by acting like a real human being, period.

Although the story is kept secret, it is known that the idea of Guillermo del Toro it was to mix political aspects to emphasize the more philosophical and existentialist parts of his version.

If the film does well on Netflix, it is almost certain that the company will decide to maintain its alliance with the director. In fact, At the Mountains of Madness might finally get the green light in this context. The streaming platform is famous for giving great directors the opportunity to work on ideas that no one else allows them and with total creative and economic freedom. As to Pinocchio, more news and a possible advance are expected in the first months of the year, since the film will almost certainly be released at the end of 2022.

