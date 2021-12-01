Guillermo del Toro is a multi-award-winning director, respected and admired for each new film he delivers to the public; However, he is also known for the enormous number of projects that he has not been able to complete. The creator has an enviable vision and has had many successes throughout his career, such as Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% or The Shape Of Water – 92%, but that is not enough for the big producers to risk millions with their proposals. He himself has said that the figure of the director is not as strong as that of the producers who contribute or not the money, and that is his biggest obstacle.

Although streaming services and the need for companies to catch up with new models and proposals have helped the director find better avenues for his ideas, not all of his scripts will see the light of day. One of the most anticipated works by fans was his adaptation of At the Mountains of Madness, based on the short novel by HP Lovecraft. Guillermo del Toro He worked for years on the script and formed a partnership with James Cameron and Tom Cruise for the production, with the actor also signing as the lead. After a long time it seemed that the film would be a reality and they even began work on storyboards and models to define the vision and environment that del Toro was looking for.

Unfortunately, both the director and his followers were left with the desire, as the production fell apart for two important reasons. The first is that the adaptation would have an adult rating and no production company dared to invest so many millions in something that would have a limited audience, both because of the rating and the author’s fame that is not as measurable as that of other renowned writers. . On the other hand, Ridley Scott premiered Prometheus – 73%, and Guillermo del Toro he realized that many of the philosophical proposals of this film were very similar to what he already had written.

Another important factor, although he does not consider it that way, is that Guillermo del Toro He is one of the busiest creators in Hollywood. Now he is fine-tuning details to release Nightmare Alley, but he also attaches great importance to his work as a producer, recently releasing titles such as Dark Spirits – 73% and the remake of The Witches – 45%. In other words, At the Mountains of Madness appears to be dead and buried.

But just like Guillermo del Toro He has had to suffer to overcome many obstacles, the director maintains his faith in certain projects, and the Lovecraft adaptation is one of them. In a conversation for the podcast The Kingcast (via Collider), the scriptwriter also revealed that he still believes that there are possibilities of working on this film, although to achieve this he will have to change several aspects of what he had already planned and advanced:

The problem with At the Mountains is that the script that I wrote 15 years ago is not the script that I would do now, so I need to write it again. Not just to reduce it in some way, but because at the time I was trying to connect the size with the elements that would make it pass through the machinery of the studio.

This comment refers to the rejection of Warner Bros., since it was impossible to pay for the adaptation at that time. Now del Toro considers that he does not need so many things to achieve his goal and that could improve a relationship with another production company:

I can go for a more esoteric, strange and small version. You know, where I can go back to certain scenes that we had cut. Some of the larger pieces that I designed, for example, no longer appeal to me. It’s like, I’ve already done this or that big piece. I feel like going in a weirder direction.

Guillermo del Toro he also thinks he will keep the original ending because it is one of the craziest he has ever written:

I know some things will stay I know that the ending we have is one of the most intriguing, strange and unsettling for me. There are about four horror sets that I love in the original script. So, you know, it would be my hope. I certainly get a phone call every six months from Don Murphy saying, “’Will we do this or what? Are you doing this next or what? “, And I say,” I have to take the time to rewrite it. “

On the other hand, it is possible that at this point the deal with Tom cruise no longer exists at all, so you must find another protagonist. But that’s getting ahead of the curve, though Guillermo del Toro have every intention of making this adaptation a reality, there are still many problems you need to solve and above all you will have to find the time to write again and organize all the elements for a successful production.

