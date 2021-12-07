What if we put together a story from one of the most recognized horror authors of the last fifty years with one of the most acclaimed directors of the genre? It sounds like a success. In a recent conversation, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro revealed that he would like to make an adaptation of Pet Graveyard – 43%, Stephen King’s classic about zombie children and their highly disturbed parents.

In an interview with The Kingcast, a podcast dedicated to Stephen King and his prolific work, director Guillermo del Toro commented that, although there are already two films of the title, he would be happy to make his own version of Pet Cemetery – 43%. He said that now that he has become a father, he finds the story even more terrifying and highlighted the value of the author’s work and how playful it is to lend itself to the cinema:

You know, the novel that I would have killed to adapt, although I know there are two versions of it, I think that still in a strange universe I could do it again, is Pet Cemetery. Not just because it has the best closure, but because it scared me when I was young. As a parent, I understand her better than ever now and she scares me a hundred times more.

In case you have never seen the original or had a chance to read the novel, Pet cemetery is the story of the Creed family, who move into a house near a highway. When their cat is run over and buried in a sinister animal graveyard, they discover that he comes back changed. After one of his sons, Gage, suffers the same fate, they make the mistake and repeat the action. This is what Del Toro said (Cronos – 89%, Hellboy – 81%, The Shape Of Water – 92%) on how he imagines his adaptation:

For me, the best scene in the book is when they open Gage’s coffin and for a second he thinks he has no head anymore because the black fungus from the grave grew on the boy’s face. I don’t think you can ignore details like that and think that you are paying homage to the book. One of the things that I thought with ‘Pet Graveyard’, what we would do in post would be that when the dead man returns, when Gage returns, I would spend a lot of money to take the shine off his eyes, so that his eyes are flat.

If anyone knows of creepy kids, it’s Del Toro. They sure remember his classic ghost movie El Espinazo del Diablo – 92%. This was one of the director’s first feature films about the spirit of a boy who haunts an orphanage where the main characters live and work, who survived the Spanish Civil War. A zombie infant, from the director famous for his creepy creatures, is sure to drive fans of the genre crazy.

While we wait to see if a studio will take him at his word, Del Toro is still busy preparing for the premiere of El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, his next film that will arrive in the next few months. Likewise, it is in full production of Pinocchio, his animated stop-motion film about the classic fairy tale that will be a Netflix original title, which we can expect by the end of 2022.

