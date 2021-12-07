Beloved Mexican-born director, producer, screenwriter, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for his Academy Award-winning fantasy films, Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% and The Shape Of Water – 92% will be the presenter in the 2021 edition of the Game Awards, a gala that is dedicated to awarding the best video games of the year in various categories, as well as serving as a means for the presentation of future games and downloadable content.

We also recommend: Guillermo del Toro says he cries every time he sees his Pinocchio movie

Through their official Twitter account, The Game Awards confirmed that del Toro He will participate in this event as the presenter of the ceremony on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. In addition, it was announced that the Mexican filmmaker will not be the only celebrity to participate in this event, but that Keanu Reeves will also be present, Imagine dragons and the English musician, Sting.

The Game Awards are considered the Oscars of the video game industry. Their first edition was presented on December 5, 2014 at the AXIS Theater in Las Vegas, and they are the direct successors of the now defunct Spike VGA / VGX Awards, which from 2003 to 2013 presented the ceremony through the Spike TV channel. These awards are endorsed by large companies in the same industry, such as Activision, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, Konami, Microsoft, Nintendo, Rockstar, Sony Computer Entertainment, Valve Corporation, Ubisoft, and Warner Brothers.

The winners in the categories of Best Videogames and technical sections are chosen by a special jury, which is made up of various journalistic media, while the awards to the most popular players and eSport teams are voted by the audience online through from its official page. This annual celebration is increasingly important, and it is expected that this popularity will increase, as the audience for this industry continues to grow.

Don’t leave without reading: Nightmare Alley, by Guillermo del Toro, already has first reviews

This year, one of the most important companies will not be present at the event due to a series of allegations of abuse: Activision Blizzard, one of the most outstanding American video game production houses in the world, recognized for titles such as the Call of duty saga, Guitar hero and Tony Hawk, among others.

Returning with del Toro, let’s remember that your most recent work, Nightmare alley ó El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, is about to hit theaters. It is a neo-noir psychological thriller directed by William from a script written by himself in collaboration with Kim Morgan, based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film features a cast of renowned actors such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. It is the second film adaptation of the novel by Gresham, after the 1947 version.

The plot of the film centers on Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a mysterious vagabond who joins a group of carnies from whom he learns their customs. He also hooks up with a corrupt psychiatrist, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate blanchett), who proves to be more dangerous than him. If you are a Guillermo fan, don’t forget to tune in on December 9 for the Game Awards 2021 award ceremony.

In case you missed it: Guillermo del Toro still wants to direct At the Mountains of Madness