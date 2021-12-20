The Alley of Lost Souls – 70%, originally known as Nightmare alleyIt is the new Guillermo del Toro film that landed in US cinemas this weekend; unfortunately, things are not going well. According to Box Office Mojo, the Mexican’s film stumbles on a sum of initial income well below expectations, showing that the cinema located far from the great Hollywood blockbusters is in great danger in these times. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Guillermo del Toro reveals the ten noir movies that inspired Nightmare Alley

Nightmare alley is the adaptation of the homonymous novel written by William Lindsay Gresham. The story presents us with a hustler who teams up with a fortune teller to deceive people and get money. Guillermo del Toro He included an ambitious cast in his project, with stars like Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette. Despite the huge expectations his fans had, The Alley of Lost Souls It has only been able to achieve US $ 2.95 million at the US box office after its release on December 17, a complete failure at the local level.

It is clear that the great reason for this disappointment to The Alley of Lost Souls is the simultaneous premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, the most anticipated film of 2021 and which has already grossed US $ 587 million worldwide. A large part of the public had to No way home on the highest list of their priorities and the reality is reflected in the low numbers of Nightmare alley. The interesting thing about the situation is that it was Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures itself that was in charge of the distribution, so we can be clear that superhero cinema is its highest priority.

We invite you to read: Nightmare Alley, by Guillermo del Toro, already has first reviews

After the moderate failure of The Scarlet Summit – 71% in 2015, Guillermo del Toro he returned a couple of years later with the movie that put him on the Hollywood map most strongly. By The Shape Of The Water – 92% took home the Oscars for Best Film and Best Director, becoming an idol not only in Mexico, but also in the rest of the world. There are those who think that his success in AMPAS should have been reflected from Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%, a film clearly superior to the one starring Sally Hawkins, but at that time the Academy was handled with very different paradigms than now.

Despite the low numbers this weekend, The Alley of Lost Souls It has received excellent comments from the press and has even been included in the list of the ten best films of the year by the National Film Institute in the United States, so under no circumstances can we say that it is a bad movie. Perhaps in the coming weeks, when it reaches more countries, we will see a positive turn in the way of Nightmare alley.

The next movie from Guillermo del Toro is Pinocchio, an animated adaptation of the classic tale that will hit the Netflix platform sometime in 2022. In early December, the filmmaker told Collider what this project represents for him.

It is a very, very personal movie for me. For me, the other side of the coin has always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, they are the same story. Because, essentially, they tell the same story. […] Every time I watch the movie I cry like a baby. It’s as personal as it can be, as moving as it can be. It is unlike any version of the story you have ever seen.

The Alley of Lost Souls opens in Mexico on January 27, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Duna, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story, among the best of the American Film Institute this 2021

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');