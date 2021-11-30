Obregón-Rivero

Press release-Javier Gamboa

Guillermo Rivero, the undefeated Biscayan boxer aspiring to the Spanish super middleweight championship, sets his goal “Win this fight” and it feels “A privileged one” for being able to repeat in the semi-background of a fight by Kerman Lejarraga, whom he sees “Like a motorcycle”.

Guillermo Rivero was born in Barakaldo 35 years ago, grew up in Getxo and resides in Sopelana, where not long ago he opened his own gym. He measures 184 centimeters, lives around 85 kilos and fights in the 76.2 limit. Four times champion of Bizkaia and champion of Euskadi three times, next Friday, December 3 at the Bilbao Arena, the Biscayan fighter will try to take advantage of the opportunity for which he has worked so hard: the Spanish super middleweight championship whose owner is the Madrilenian Damián Biacho.

DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS COMBAT FOR FREE ON DAZN? CLICK HERE. YOU HAVE ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL.

“Anyone who knows this sport will say that Damien is a great boxer, what’s more, at the moment he is the best in the division; also, I know first-hand that he is a great person because we have been friends for many years “, reveals Rivero.

THE PREPARATION FOR BIACHO

The Biscayan fighter has prepared the fight with what will be his corner: Sendoa Jurado, Diego Valtierra and Jon Quintanilla. “It has been two months of hard weekly sparrings Jhon Jader and, on occasion, Iker Fernández and his partner Osama have also thrown us a cable. It has been a special preparation since we have never faced anyone with the quality of Damián “, Explain.

And he adds that he has no idea “How will the fight be, but I don’t feel any pressure, it’s an opportunity with little to lose and a lot to gain. He is the favorite and the champion. Of course, I hope a fight worthy of a championship in which the public ends up happy and on their feet “.

Guillermo Rivero sees himself as “A privileged one”. Remember you had the honor “Once being Kerman’s semi-fund before 12,000 people; I never thought it would happen again, and less on an evening this fat, with boxers of such a level. It is an honor to share the bill with them and even more so to be the semi-fund. I trust to be up to the task “.

Your goal is “Win this fight; afterwards I don’t rule out anything, and when I say nothing, it’s nothing, it all depends on how it comes out and how I feel at the end ”.

He evokes tough fighting rivals in his undefeated career in nine games: Arturo Tomás, Javier Fuentes and César Núñez. “I could not choose one for me, they were very difficult fights, I’ll take all three.”

KERMAN, LIKE A MOTORCYCLE

He confesses that he has not seen Flatley. “But I’ve heard that he likes to stick around and that’s something Kerman Lejarraga is very good at.

Kerman is like a motorcycle, so I have seen him and I hope and wish him to win and give us joy “.

Rivero qualifies as positive the boxing situation in both the Basque Country and Spain. “I think people have already removed the prejudice that boxing is only for pimp and the vast majority of gyms are full. In ours there are from girls of seven years to people of seventy years. If this continues like this, those who come from behind will be able to make a living from boxing without having to work apart ”.

GRATEFUL

To finish, the candidate for the Spanish supermedia championship thanks his followers “for being there”. The Biscayan fighter affirms that he has always felt “Supported by almost everyone and tell them that what I was looking for at the beginning was what I think I already have: the respect of the boxing world in general”.