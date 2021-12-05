After a start to the season by leaps and bounds, on Friday Jairo Asencio saw the consequences of his first slip in the campaign arrive, allowing 2 annotations by the Águilas Cibaeñas for them to leave the Tigres del Licey 4 runs against 3.

Immediately the cry of crying on social networks, being judged as guilty and indicated as a “spent cartridge” to the pitcher, this obviating that said player before Friday’s date had had records from October 27 (season start) to October 2 December during 15 games and 15 action episodes the microscopic effectiveness of 0.60.

At the same time facing the Águilas Cibaeñas since the 2019-20 campaign of the Dominican League in regular series over the span of 15 games played, he had kept the offense yellow by hitting a miserable .250 batting average during 56 official 14-hit at-bats, along with a 13.6% rate of at-bats ending in strikeouts, while only 3.4% as walks.

Do you really fit qualifiers such as “spent cartridge”? Or that the pitcher saw his best years go by? Simply NO. They are pure, simple and plain records of an elite pitcher from the mound.

That the Tigres del Licey have been the same ones that have thrown away the actions of Jairo Asencio seeing the qualifiers that the club’s own fans use against the law? It ends up being true. During 16 games in the entire 2021-22 regular season, the pitcher has had 9 saves, while on Friday he had his first blows saves.

At 38 years old, he has been the only pitcher to record games saved by the team, that, although his number of saves is a great record, that at his age the Tigers organization does not have a replacement leaves much to be desired. , more with the inconsistency levels of Jairo independent to his 2021-22 the last three seasons. For sample:

Last three seasons in regular series for Jairo Asencio

2018-19: 19 JJ / 18 IP / 2.00 ERA / 155 ERA + / 0.78 WHIP

2019-20: 19 JJ / 17.1 IP / 3.12 ERA / .115 ERA + / .1.56 WHIP

2020-21: 7 JJ / 6 IP / 4.50 ERA / 78 ERA + / 1.00 WHIP

During what has been 15.1 IP of action by Asencio this 2021-22, no other reliever of the Tigres del Licey has thrown above 10 innings, clear evidence of either a lot of confidence or overuse by the capital’s ninth with Jairo, that both could well turn out to be true.

You have no other reliever of greater use than the 38-year-old Asencio, a pitcher who has notably lacked consistency in recent years, which ends in the same outcome where the only accused is the player, when the club has hinted a skinny oversight, ending the team itself as guilty, although it is the pitcher who is blamed.

Under the conditions they have had to pitcher alongside Tigres del Licey his monticulistas, a team of which about 7 of their 15 defeats have been games lost due to a career disadvantage, yes, just as Jairo Asencio lost Friday’s game. Fighting with the support of the fifth offense of the six teams in the league with the lowest ratio of scored per 27 outs (RC27) with 3.27. But, for the fans, Jairo is the culprit, guilty of the guilt that should fall on the discrepancy of the Tigres del Licey organization.