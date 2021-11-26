11/26/2021 at 3:38 PM CET

Agustí Sala

The Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, has highlighted that the Recovery in the euro zone “it is a reality”, although it has lost some dynamism. This year, the area will grow 5% and the next one will register a “very intense” rise and the labor market also improves, with an unemployment rate at pre-crisis levels, he explained during his speech at the inauguration of the 26 Trobada d ‘Economy to S’Agaró.

Guindos has attributed the slowdown to bottlenecks and energy costs, but, in any case, at the end of this year, the euro zone has recovered the precovid income level, has explained. The vice president of the ECB has admitted the acceleration of inflation and another element, such as the rise in transport and freight costs, is taking longer than expected, as is the cost of energy.

The risk is that all of this lasts longer than estimated and that the 2% price target will be exceeded and that this will begin to affect second-round effects. Then it would be more durable, has alerted. That is why it is important, he emphasized, no second round effects (transfer the increases in costs to products and income) and has asked “not to make mistakes”, implicitly referring to the salary increases.

A few days ago he already claimed that the salary increases were linked to the Underlying inflation, which excludes energy products and unprocessed foods, which are the most volatile, a measure welcomed by some employers. This variable stood at 1.4% in October, compared to 5.4% of the general rate. The vice president of the ECB has insisted that inflation is a transitory phenomenon and that the ECB will maintain its support for growth.

Risks with housing and asset valuation

A. in turn has assured that, as a consequence of the pandemic, there is still “a very high level of uncertainty.” He has stated that the financial stability in Europe it has improved. “There has been no the wave of insolvencies that we had anticipated, “he explained. But in the medium term, he added, the risks increase by the evolution of the housing market, the indebtedness both public and private, very high valuations of financial assets and an accumulation in the investment funds of very important risks.

During his speech, he stressed that the economy “has been adapting to the effects of the pandemic” and highlighted the effects produced by vaccination. As a consequence of this, in his opinion the impacts on the economy will be “more limited” than could be expected in a day in which the stock markets have one day been shaken by the South African variant of the virus and the takeoff of the pandemic in various European countries.

For his part, in the same forum, the president of the Spanish Chamber, Jose Luis Bonet, He recalled that the recovery “is here”, but “not complete” and is not consolidated. He has called on politicians to be prudent with companies, affected by supply shortages or inflation.

This time, unlike 2008, “Europe has done well”, he assured. The Chamber itself has lowered the growth forecast for the year to 4.7% and the next one to 5.5%. And he has called to “be careful with public policies, which can seize the engines”, which are companies. Bonet considers European funds, of which Spain will have 140,000 million euros until 2026, “hand of saint” and has defended the Spanish recovery plan.

The president of the chamber body has recalled that the funds have to reach SMEs, as the president of Pimec has claimed, Antoni Cañete, in a debate in a previous session. In this sense, he recalled the importance of the Acelera SMEs offices, through which the digitization bonus will be managed, to which 3,000 million will be allocated until 2023 for SMEs and the self-employed.