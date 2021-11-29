Updated on Monday, November 29, 2021 – 10:41

The vice president of the ECB warns that the rise in prices is the biggest risk factor for the recovery.

The Vice President of the ECB, Luis de Guindos.

The Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, has warned this Monday that there are risks that inflation will not reduce at the rate expected by international and economic organizations. The former Spanish Minister of Economy is betting that the rise in the CPI, which already reaches 5.6% at its highest level in 29 years, will be a temporary episode, but warns that it is possible that it will remain at high levels for longer than provided.

It all depends on how the economy is able to overcome the current bottlenecks in supply chains and reduce the high prices of energy and other raw materials. “The most worrying element in the current recovery phase is inflation. The factors behind it are transitory and will undoubtedly cause it to decline as of next year. However, the acceleration has gone beyond what everyone anticipated. analysts, and if these restrictions continue their decline will be less than we thought a few months ago “, has pointed out the high European official during his participation in a financial meeting organized by Expansin and KPMG.

So far, central banks have tried to downplay the sharp rise in prices and avoided taking measures related to monetary policy to try to contain it. Their argument is that the rise in the CPI is purely temporary and that the underlying inflation that marks its evolution in the medium term – after discounting the effect of energy and fresh food – remains stable at around 2%.

However, months pass and inflation continues to reap unknown quotas in three decades, already leading to notable losses in income for households and causing labor tensions in many economic sectors that are calling for an upward revision of their wages.

“The European economy is at a crossroads: we have a consolidated recovery on the one hand and, in turn, uncertainty linked to supply problems, supply chains, worsening infections, the emergence of new variants of the virus … “said Guindos. However, he concluded, “the main risk is that bottlenecks will end up raising inflation even more or causing it to decelerate at a slower rate than expected.”

