Officially, Venezuela registered its name in the record list Guinness after last Saturday the official certification of this institution validated the National System of Orchestras and Youth and Children’s Choirs of Venezuela as “the largest orchestra in the world“, which was made up of more than 12,000 musicians from different social nuclei of the country who managed to interpret the Slavic March with great success and sacrifice, the orchestral composition that was composed by the Russian maestro Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela was created in 1975 by the Venezuelan musician and economist José Antonio Abreu, its remembered founder who sadly passed away in 2018 at 78 years old from age. Likewise, the concert was held in the Patio of the Military Academy in Fuerte Tiuna, southwest of Caracas and the orchestra was conducted by Andrés David Ascanio Abreu, the renowned conductor who led the Philharmonic to achieve Guinness Record certification for “the largest orchestra in the world.”

Subsequently, the great milestone achieved by El Sistema, as it is popularly known, received the applause and admiration of Gustavo Dudamel, who is currently the director of the Paris Opera, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra. The Venezuelan composer shared a video on his Instagram account to congratulate the more than 12,000 musicians who made history by be part of the Guinness Book of Records.

“To all the boys, girls, young people, teachers of the Venezuelan system I want to send my heartfelt greetings full of pride, gratitude and love for everything they do. The creation of this orchestra, the largest orchestra in the world, it is thanks to each one of you. For their dedication, for their conviction and for their love of what they do “ Gustavo Dudamel

On the other hand, the Venezuelan conductor recalled the late founder of The National System of Orchestras and Youth and Children’s Choirs of Venezuela José Antonio Abreu with some emotional words, adding that “The System continues to live in the country and in the world thanks to each of its members“And of course, in those members there is also the legacy of José Antonio Abreu.