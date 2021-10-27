10/26/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

Jose Maria Gutierrez, popularly known as Guti, has been without equipment for a while after Almería, the last club the former Madrid player coached, decided to dismiss him. Now, after a year and a half without practicing as a coach, Guti has acknowledged that he has a team proposal for January. However, the technician himself has stated that he would still be evaluating said offer.

As a coach, Guti has gone through the lower categories of Real Madrid, served as second coach of the Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; from Turkey and finally led to Almeria in Second Division. Precisely important is the case of Turkey, since the former player of the ‘merengue’ club was asked by a journalist from the ‘DHA’ news agency about the Ottoman country when Guti surprised with his answer: “Actually, I have an offer“, he affirmed to the surprise of many.

“I have a proposal to start working in January. Turkey is always on my mind. If such a proposal comes up, of course I’ll be looking forward to training there. As I said, I have a proposal on the table that I am still evaluating, “he added, making it clear that the possibility of seeing him on the benches again next January is a quite possible option, although without clarifying where, if in Turkey or elsewhere. country.

Finally, Guti He also wanted to have words of longing regarding his stage as a player. In this regard, the former player said that: “I would like to go back 15 years and be back in the field. I would like to play any game with Madrid, not just El Clásico. I would also like to play a Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; – Galatasaray. I have great memories of those games. We won a derby in their field and I scored a goal, I still remember, “he concluded.