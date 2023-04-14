Gutting History will give a concert in Chile with its tour “Loki Tour”

For the first time in South America, Destripando la Historia is presented; with his tour “Loki Tour”. It will undoubtedly be a show with a new staging where you can scream like Thor and dance like Hestia until Ragnärok.

Enjoy the music and the unique animations of this concert together with its creators Pascu and Rodri in what will undoubtedly be a concert where adults and children can become Loki.

A Youtube hit

Destripando la Historia is an absolutely unique project in the audiovisual panorama of the Spanish-speaking internet. Created by Pascu and Rodri, a Spanish duo, Gutting History has become a worldwide phenomenon on YouTube.

On their channel they explain stories of different themes with a very unique humor, where mythology, fantasy and much more converge. Through mind-blowing high-level digital animations and music, this pair has managed to charm audiences across various platforms.

His channel has millions of fans and more than a billion views around the world.

Now on big stages

Since they were young, its creators have been linked to the stage and in 2020 they broke the digital barrier that separated them from their audience as it could not be otherwise: in a big way, with a show faithful to the music of their songs and the visual support of unique animations of your characters.

They have performed on stages such as the Wizink Center in Madrid or the National Auditorium in Mexico City, among many others.

FIRST SHOW: SOLD

Although the presentation is on July 22, tickets sold out in just two days. For this reason, the duet will be presented on a second date on July 23, 2023 at Teatro Caupolicán.

Gutting The Story

“Loki Tour” brings us live and live new songs and gods, many screens, unpublished surprises and more. The concert will be held in Santiago de Chile. Specifically, the appointment with Destripando la Historia is next July 22 and 23 at the Teatro Caupolicán at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets for this spectacular show are available by system POINTOTICKET. Tickets start at $35,000 CLP for the gallery and upper stalls, $45,000 CLP for the court and a value of $85,000 CLP for the location in boxes. They produce CHARGOLA PRO, XPANSION and LIVE NATION