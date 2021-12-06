Although some think otherwise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not so easy to follow. The story created by one of the most powerful studios in Hollywood has released 26 movies and some series for the small screen, making the material difficult to spin in one sitting. Gwyneth Paltrow is one of those people who is not aware of everything that happens in the MCU (although she is part of it) and she shows it again with a new publication on social networks that is surprising superhero fans. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Gwyneth joined the MCU in 2008 through Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – 93%, a film that laid the foundations for the great universe that exists today. The 49-year-old star went on to make other appearances as Pepper Potts, including Avengers movies, and is widely known for that role. But although most fans believe that all the MCU actors are aware of what happens in the story, Paltrow It is not one of her and it demonstrates it through a controversial story on Instagram.

Recently, Gwyneth did a question and answer session on Instagram using the stories. One of his fans asked him if he ever saw Hawkeye – 87%, the new Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus. The actress revealed she was not aware of the production by answering, “No, what is that?” His words immediately turned the networks upside down and again sparked comments about the notions that Gwyneth handles of the MCU.

It is not the first time Gwyneth paltrow he is a victim of circumstances. His little interest in the MCU was also exposed in 2019, when he made a guest appearance on the Netflix series, The Chef Show, hosted by Jon Favreau and Roy Choi. While the three of them were preparing a recipe, the two actors began to talk about Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, a film in which they appear alongside Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Paltrow he mistook the production for one of the Avengers and claims over and over, to Jon’s surprise, that he never appeared in any Spider-Man movies.

On the other hand, when the picture was taken for the ten years of the MCU, Paltrow was present and did not recognize Samuel L. Jackson as part of the cast of the saga. It seems that the actress forgot that she has long played Nick Fury on the big screen. It has been commented that Gwyneth She has suffered from memory loss since she became a mother and this has prompted some of her most unfortunate comments regarding her work in recent years. At least we are certain that she has not seen Hawkeye either, as have many other people who passed on from the new Marvel Studios series.

The next Marvel Studios film is Spider-Man: No Road Home, perhaps the most anticipated cinematic product of the year. Spider-Man’s new adventure promises to become the highest-grossing, plus the chances of old Spider-Man making a comeback are almost obvious. For many years, fans have been asking for the Spider-Verse and it is about to become a reality. Marvel Studios knows well what fans like and they do not think much about it when granting. Do you already have your premiere tickets or were you also left out of the premiere due to the collapse of websites?

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 15.

