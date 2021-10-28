10/28/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Haaland is the most sought-after forward on the market, along with Mbappe. The Norwegian is the scorer that all the greats want in their team for the next few years and this summer there is going to be a fierce fight to get their services. Now, according to the executive director of Borussia Dortmund, Joachim watzk to Sport1, Manchester United could have signed the Norwegian when he was at RB Salzbug.

Raiola stopped Haaland’s arrival at United

When asked about the British offer, Watzk confirmed that they had made a higher offer than the Germans: “United’s proposal was better than ours. But Mino Raiola he thought it was better for Haaland to play for Dortmund. ”

In this way, the Dortmund executive director confirms that the Norwegian striker could have played for Manchester United were it not for his controversial manager, Mino Raiola. The Italian Agent He also works with Paul Pogba, who at that time was not comfortable at United and was crying out for a way out, something that Raiola must not have liked.

With Dortmund, Raiola secured an escape route for Haaland, Since the Norwegian has a clause of 75 million that will take effect from this winter market, which will allow him to sign for the team he wants for an affordable amount. Thus, both manager and player make sure to collect a hefty transfer bonus in case a great team goes after Haaland, something that is surely going to happen, as it is the dream of the whole of Europe.