11/26/2021 at 3:19 PM CET

Marc Escolà

Fans of Borussia Dortmund cannot lament after the resounding defeat (3-1) in Champions in front of Sporting Lisbon. The ghosts have quickly faded after the elimination because the ‘beast’ Erling haaland he is back earlier than expected, moving forward a month from his hip injury recovery.

The Norwegian forward will be on the trip to Wolfsburg, which faces the BVB this Saturday (3:30 p.m.) on matchday 13 of the Bundesliga. The scorer has recovered in record times of the hip flexor injury suffered in October, although his father and his agent said their son was unlikely to play again in 2021.

Erling Haaland could return from injury sooner than expected. Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose has confirmed that Haaland will be “on the bus” for their trip to Wolfsburg 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6WbPxrIY5 – GOAL (@goal) November 26, 2021

“Erling Haaland will be on the bus. It feels good. I could make a brief replacement appearance, “said the technician. Marco Rose to journalists. “If all goes well, he will also be fit for the game of Bayern“added the BVB coach, referring to next week’s great classic at the Signal Iduna Park.

In the section of casualties there will be two important players in the scheme of Rose: Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, will be unavailable after taking a hit in Wednesday’s loss, and Raphael guerreiro still hesitates after a muscle problem in the warm-up for the match of the Sporting.