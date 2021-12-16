12/16/2021 at 7:51 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Borussia Dortmund footballer Mateu Morey has expressed his opinion in Esports COPE about Barça’s interest in his teammate Erling Braut Haaland. The defender, who is in full recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, prefers the Norwegian “stay with us”.

The full-back, with a past at La Masía, has raved about the Borussia star, who will presumably leave Germany next summer: “He’s showing who is the best scorer in the world. He starts 20 minutes, scores two goals, plays a whole game, scores three. I think few players you can find with this performance. “

Despite chaining his third season at Signal Iduna Park, Morey has good memories of his stay at the FC Barcelona youth academy. The footballer from Palma de Mallorca made good friends with Gavi: “I have a special affection for him, with whom I spent two years at La Masía. I wish you the best of luck. ”

Like most footballers with a Barça past, the Borussia player is concerned about the sporting and economic downturn suffered by the Catalan club: “My time at Barça in cadets and youth was very beautiful, I learned a lot and it made me a better person and player. It is clear that the club is not going through a good time, but it is one of the great teams “.

Morey breaks a spear in favor of García Pimienta

Mateu Morey has also had good words for one of his coaches at Can Barça, García Pimienta. However, the Barça club dispensed with the subsidiary’s coach as a result of Joan Laporta’s entry into the presidency: “We had a very good coach, as was ‘Pimi’. He has been one of the best coaches I have ever had. With him I had the opportunity to learn a lot and I will always be grateful for the confidence he gave me from day one. “

Although the defender from the Balearic Islands made a hole in the Borussia Dortmund line-ups, since May 2021 he has remained in dry dock due to a serious injury to his cruciate ligaments. Fortunately, his return to the pitch is closer: “At no time have I set a return date. I want to go day by day taking small steps and noticing the improvement, having good feelings. I’m doing very well, everything makes you stronger in this life. ”