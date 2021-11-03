11/03/2021 at 19:21 CET

Pogba’s situation at Manchester United is critical, French is not at all comfortable with Solskjaer on the bench, who is not able to hit the key with his footballer. The main conflict is over the position he occupies in the field. What’s more, Pogba’s last performances have been mediocre and criticism has already begun to come to him. In this situation, Raiola is very unhappy with Solskjaer and Manchester United, something that could be key to the future of Haaland.

Raiola, angry with Solskjaer and United

According to the German media, Bild, the Italian agent, Mino Raiola blames the Norwegian coach for Pogba’s poor performance and the representative’s anger is so great that he could put in the transfer of any of his represented to Manchester United is in danger, something that especially worries the Red Devils, because Haaland is one of his most desired players and Raiola is his agent.

For its part, Solskjaer would be delighted to have his compatriot at United, since he considers that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a long-term solution. Those of Manchester were already close to closing the incorporation of Haaland in 2020 when he left Salzburg. At that moment, Raiola blocked that move, as he considered Borussia Dortmund a better destination for his player.

So, if Manchester United wants to undertake the signing of Erling Haaland, They must bring positions closer to their controversial representativeIf Raiola is not happy, it will be impossible for the Norwegian striker to end up wearing the Red Devils jersey. What’s more, the Italian representative will not be the only obstacle that Manchester United will find, his current team, Borussia Dortmund has already warned that they do not intend to facilitate the departure of their star striker.