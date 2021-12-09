12/09/2021

On at 19:08 CET

The Borussia Dortmund played last Tuesday, an inconsequential match for his future in the Champions, the Germans had no options to continue in the top European competition and easily beat a weak 5-0 Besiktas. Marco Rose’s men said goodbye to the Champions League through the front door, thanks, in part, to Haaland, author of a double in 30 minutes, proving again that with him on the pitch, Borussia’s future could have been very different.

Despite his good performance, Haaland was not happy After the game and his captain, Marco Reus assured that he was very angry: “I just spoke to him in the locker room and he’s mad at the elimination.” With his anger the Norwegian proved to be fully involved with his current team, something that could be a sign of his future.

Reus avoided talking about the future of Haaland

Reus, who years ago was also immersed in a multitude of transfer rumors, He did not want to talk about the future of his partner: “I didn’t tell him about his future, that’s for another day. It will be a topic that we will talk about, but now that was not what worried him. I just wanted to win and score goals. He’s glad he’s in shape, he knows what’s in here. In the end, he will have to make a decision. “

Haaland had his contribution to the team affected by his physical problems, the Norwegian He has only been able to play half of the Champions League matches with his team. Now in good physical condition, Haaland was able to enjoy half an hour in Tuesday’s inconsequential game. Having your star at 100% is a factor to take into account, since it has scoring figures from another planet, with 17 goals in 13 games.