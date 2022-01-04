

Joan Laporta is determined to, at the very least, prevent Erling Haaland from signing for Real Madrid.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / .

The FC Barcelona he continues to work to recover from his economic crisis and thinks big for the immediate future. Joan Laporta, president of the club, has as main objective in the summer transfer market to get the services of the Norwegian Erling haaland, who has positioned himself as one of the heirs to the football throne. The operation would be advanced, according to information revealed by Deportes Cuatro on Tuesday.

“Laporta has Raiola’s word that if he raises the money necessary for the operation, Haaland will wear Barça next season“, Explains the medium in question.

There would be many reasons why Haaland would choose Barcelona over Real Madrid: He would be the leader of the new culé project, he would have a juicy contract, of course; and there are also excellent relations between Mino Raiola, his agent, with the club.

At Real Madrid, if everything happens as Florentino Pérez plans, he would not be the only leader of the project, since at his side would be Kylian Mbappé, who is called to be a merengue sooner rather than later.

🚨 # FOUR SPORTS INFORMATION 🚨 💸⚽ Erling HAALAND will sign for Barça if LAPORTA raises the money 💥 He has chosen Barcelona not to coincide with Mbappé in Madrid https://t.co/9GnyCaFpQG – Sports Four (@DeportesCuatro) January 4, 2022

Laporta and Raiola met in December and discussed this possibility, to the point of talking about the bases of the operation: more than $ 112 million dollar business, a guaranteed contract for the Norwegian for three years -with a five-year option-, and even the inclusion of another player for the Blaugranas.

The only requirement that Laporta would lack for the summer is raise enough money to pay for the signing of Erling Haaland without causing a disaster for the club’s economy.

However, other journalists have denied the information. Former Norwegian player and current panelist Jan Aage Fjørtoft was emphatic in noting that the information is a lie and that there is no agreement between Erling Haaland’s surroundings and Joan Laporta’s Barcelona.

This is NOT true!

There is NO DEAL / ANY UNDERSTANDING between Erling Haaland / Team Haaland and Barcelona / Laporta https://t.co/eFMaXIX23j— Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 4, 2022

While Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the transfer market, assured that there was no agreement between Haaland and any club, and that his future destiny would take time and “nothing would be decided now or in a few weeks“.