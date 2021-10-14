Updated Thursday, 14 October 2021 – 01:35

This October we have two interesting novelties from the H. Upmann Habanos brand in the Spanish cellars.

The most remarkable feature of the Connossieur No. 2 is the novelty of the incorporation of ring gauge 51 to the vitolario of Habanos, which allows a magnificent and easy absorption, as well as its incorporation into the portfolio of the brand, with a very good smoke density and medium / low strength.

H. UPMANN CONNOSSIEUR No.2: Length: 134 mm. Ring gauge: 51. Weight: 13.4 gr. Tasting: Habano is very comfortable to smoke for those who want a medium / low strength, with a particularly good shot, a magnificent balance of flavors and aromas, as well as tobacco traces well assembled with the wood. Smoking time: 55/60 minutes.

Soft at the beginning with some spicy touches, then light spicy notes of white pepper appear well assembled with woody notes to finish with a great strength of flavors on the rise and a perfect incidence of very tobacco flavors.

For his part the H. Upmann Regalas is the third of the Habanos vitolas to appear on the Retro Line and it is a format that receives the names of Petit Crowns or Mareva, which the experts qualify as one of the most popular of the Cuban vitolario, considering that this vitola has triumphed among fans since before 1960.

This Regalas is a simple, tasty and easy to smoke cigar when it comes to not extending too much in its tasting, which is presented in a metal flask whose careful design is inspired by the pocket packaging that became very popular in the 70s. This appears showy and even elegant and comfortable to transport, thus assimilating to the tubes of other vitolas.

H. UPMANN REGALIAS FORMAT: Length: 129 mm. Ring gauge: 42 Weight: 9.39 gr. Tasting: Of mild strength and medium character (two out of five), this Petit Coronas argues very well the consolidation of tobacco flavors with a slightly higher grammage than the same format in other brands, being the third launch of the Retro Tiempo line of smoking. : 40/45 minutes.

The brand H. Upmann It was founded by two German brothers with the same surname, precisely this month 177 years ago. Among Hermann and August They decided to put the H for brothers and their surnames in 1844. Such was their success, that in 1891 they already had 200 tobacco growers.

After going through various vicissitudes and some decline, it was in 1936 when the Spaniards bought the brand from Menndez and Garca, who had already registered and launched the brand Monte Cristo, to give it the splendor, knowledge and the good reception among the fans that it has until now.

H. UPMANN MAGNUM 50: Length: 160 mm. Ring gauge: 50. Weight: 16.01 gr. Tasting: Good very penetrating tobacco traces with notes of white pepper, this Magnum 50 vitola magnifies the perceptions of the tobaccos that contain it with a great variety of nuances as the combustion progresses and is not aggressive in the mouth. Smoking time: 55/65 minutes.

The blend of H. Upmann’s cigars is of a medium strength (two out of five) and the good proportion between the dry, flown and light tobaccos that make up its casing, as well as its red layer, makes fans can feel on the lips the sweetness of it.

A well-recognized brand among fans around the world H. Upmann is made in the same factory from which the Montecristo are produced and in the benches of the torcedores we can see the quality of their tobacco leaves.

H. UPMANN HALF CORONA: Length: 90 mm. Ring Gauge: 44 Weight: 7.34 gr. Tasting: This small vitola shows the magnificence of Cuban cigar makers by achieving in a reduced format contain the blend, flavors and aromas of their older brothers of the brand, in the midst of a wonderful experience of tobacco sensations. Smoking time: 20/25 minutes.

In addition to the two new vitolas that appeared a few weeks ago in the cigar cellars of our country, I also want to highlight two other classic ones in the H. Upmann vitolar, such as the Mgnum 50 and the Half Crown, so that fans can choose the first for its large size and the long duration of its smoke and the second for its good flavors and short tasting.

