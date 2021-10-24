Related news

Hailey baldwin (24 years old), the wife of Justin Bieber (27), is living through its most tragic days. While his sister, Alaia baldwin (28), is hospitalized for endometriosis, his uncle Alec (63) has accidentally shot a cinematographer and injured another colleague. The victim is Halyna Hutchins, 42, with a long history behind her in the industry. For his part, Joel Souza, 48, is recovering after spending a few hours in the hospital.

The catastrophic accident that has gone around the world occurred on a film set. The actor believed that the pistol was a blank, but it was not and the tragic outcome happened. After the shot, Alec Baldwin, still unaware of the damage he had caused, began to repeatedly yell that how was it possible to have a real gun on a recording. As reported by a source to Showbiz 411, a media specialized in Hollywood information, the interpreter said: “In all my years of career I have never been given a hot weapon!”

While this disastrous episode was taking place, Hailey Baldwin was at a costume party that she shared through her Instagram stories. Nevertheless, after learning the unexpected news, he stopped his activity in his tracks and was absent from the platform until a few hours ago when reappeared with a devastating message, written in white letters on a black background.

The heartbreaking message that Hailey Baldwin has published on her social networks. Instagram

“I send all my love to the Halyna Hutchins family. It is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved“Alec Baldwin’s niece has written in her Instagram stories.

But Hailey has not been the only one who has broken her silence. His uncle and perpetrator of the crime has also spoken out on social networks. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of all of us,” Alec Baldwin wrote on Twitter, who has also assured that he is “collaborating fully with the investigation “of the event.

Alec Baldwin is the brother of Stephen Baldwin (55), who in turn is Hailey’s father. Also, the model is married to the singer Justin Bieber, who, although he has become his greatest support in the hardest moments, so far it has not spoken publicly about the terrible episode that is under investigation.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and – AlecBaldwin (HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

For now The model and sister of Hailey, Alaia Baldwin, has not spoken either.. Although she has remained on her social networks, the young woman has only limited herself to sharing messages in reference to her state of health. Through his stories he has thanked all those who have been concerned about his evolution and who are keeping an eye on his progress.

[Más información: El dolor de Hailey Baldwin, esposa de Justin Bieber: su hermana, en el hospital y su tío Alec mata a una mujer]

Follow the topics that interest you