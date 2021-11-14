Hailey Bieber talks about Justin Bieber’s addiction problem | Instagram

The famous model Hailey baldwin He unveiled what it was like to help Justin Bieber stay clean when he was struggling with multiple harmful substances, as he was said to be a completely different person at the time.

The truth is, Justin Bieber has been very transparent with his fans and with the media when it comes to his history of addictions.

And it was during his adolescence that the Canadian singer was in constant contact with harmful substances.

In fact, it was through one of the episodes of his series Justin Bieber: Seasons, where the Peaches interpreter revealed the name of the substances he used and how they were affecting him.

There was a time when I drank lean, took pills, had Molly, mushrooms, everything. It was just an escape for me. I was young, like everyone else in the industry and people in the world who experience … [hice] normal, “growth” things.

On the other hand, during her participation in the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast, Hailey Bieber spoke openly about the problems her father had, Stephen Baldwin, which led her to also talk about how she helped Justin overcome that stage.

There is a lot of addiction in my family. Not just my dad, but many other people on that side of my family who struggle with different things. He (Stephen Baldwin) was always extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and what behavior looks like, ”he was honest.

The influencer also confessed that she has always had an open dialogue with her husband, and this was one of the details that helped them overcome this difficult stage as a couple.

He was asking ‘are you okay to do this? Because you had a time in your life where it wasn’t right for you and it was like a dark time. ‘ But he has a very good self-awareness when it comes down to it and is very open about it. I think that’s all I can really ask for, ”she revealed about what it was like to help her partner overcome those problems.

And it is that, the Canadian singer also previously announced that he decided to stop these types of substances because he felt that he was losing his life.

My security and those things would come into my room at night to check my pulse, ”he recalled. “People don’t know how serious he got. It was really scary. I’d wake up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was taking pills, smoking a joint, and starting the day. “

And there is no doubt that this is something extremely complicated for anyone, and within the artistic world this is much more common than you think.

It just scared me. Basically, I said to myself, ‘God, if you’re real, help me get through this season of stopping these pills and stuff, and if you do, I’ll do the rest of the work.’

On the other hand, as you may recall, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in September 2018; Despite having started a new stage as husband and wife, the ‘Peaches’ singer and the model had revealed that they did not feel ready to welcome fatherhood.

However, it seems that the couple has changed their minds, as they are believing in having their first child together very soon.