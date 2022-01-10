Hal Finney, a pioneer of Bitcoin (BTC), 13 years ago took to his Twitter account to announce that he was running a node of the first cryptocurrency.

The engineer and developer born in California, USA is considered the first bitcoiner. He wrote on the aforementioned social network on January 10, 2009, a simple message that was recorded for history: “Running bitcoin” (running Bitcoin). In fact, it was the first time that the word “bitcoin” was written on Twitter.

Finney was the second person to operate a node on the network. This, after having received the software directly from the creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto (who ran the first node).

It is worth noting that Finney belonged to a group identified as cypherpunks, all privacy activists. These were contacted by Nakamoto, attracting Finney, who from the first moment made numerous programming contributions to the Bitcoin network.

Among the collaborations of the cryptographer is the joint work with Satoshi Nakamoto for the development of the first Bitcoin client. This is – as defined by the CryptoNews Glossary – the software that facilitates the creation and use of addresses and can contain a complete copy of the blockchain.

Hal Finney made it known on Twitter that he was working on the first nodes that ran on Bitcoin. Source: Hal Finney’s Twitter.

He also teamed up with Nakamoto to the sending and receiving of the first bitcoins that circulated through the network. This happened a couple of days after the “Bitcoin run”, on January 12, 2009. Finney received the first transaction from the network from Nakamoto, for a total of 10 BTC.

Advertising

This was carried out as a test of the functioning of the system, which allows the sending and receiving of money without intermediaries or trusted third parties.

In that same 2009, Finney was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease he battled until August 28, 2014, when he died. His body was cryogenized and is kept at the Alcor Life Extension Foundation pending advances in science to bring him back to life.

Currently, Bitcoin is on the lips of everyone, from governments, through traditional financial institutions to the common citizen and, increasingly, it continues to gain prominence in people’s lives.

Advertising

Thousands of developers participated in the construction of Bitcoin

In the footsteps of Satoshi Nakamoto and Hal Finney, thousands of developers contributed to a greater or lesser extent to the advancement of the network.

From 2009 to the recently completed 2021, a lot of water has passed under the bridge and the first steps taken by Nakamoto and Finney, today have Bitcoin at the top.

Recently, CriptoNoticias reported that Bitcoin has had more than a hundred new developers every month throughout 2021. Only in Last December, Bitcoin had an average of 600 active open source developers.