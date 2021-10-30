10/30/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

Simona halep, first favorite, and the Estonian Anett Kontaveit They were cited at the end of Cluj tournament (Romania) after overcoming their commitments against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and the Swedish Rebecca Peterson, respectively.

Kontaveit, accelerating to the WTA Finals in Guadalajara (Mexico), edged Peterson 6-3 6-2 in 63 minutes. The local tennis player, meanwhile, overwhelmed her adversary (6-0 and 6-1) in just over an hour to reach a final of the circuit for the twelfth consecutive season.

The former world number one did not suffer any setback against the Ukrainian. “I really wanted to play the final here. It’s a tournament in my country and every time I come I feel great.”Halep said after his win.

Halep aims to win the third title of his career in his country after the achievements in Bucharest in 2014 and 2016. If he wins on Sunday he would get his first success of the year, the first after winning in Rome in September 2020.

Kontaveit, for her part, is keeping her chances of reaching the vacant spot in the WTA Finals alive. The Estonian has nine wins in a row and Cluj will be her fourth final in the last seven events in which she has participated.

If Kontaveit beats Halep on Sunday, it would stamp her passport to Guadalajara and leave Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the other contender for the vacancy remaining for the WTA finals, without options. However, the Estonian has never beaten the Romanian in the three matches they have played so far.