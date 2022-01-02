01/02/2022 at 21:13 CET

Real Madrid anda has passed the worst part of the massive contagions of the first team and the year has already started with a very different aspect than last week.

The madridista team recovered for the first day of 2022 Heurtel, Causeur, Poirier, Yabussele, Randolph, Núñez, and the technician, Pablo Laso. Come on, half a teamthat returns to normal while waiting for those who are still confined.

Sergio Llull, Jefrey Taylor, and Alocén, who tested positive on December 27, have not yet joined the team, nor have Adam Hanga. A joy for those who have been saved -for now- from ininfected with the virus, Rudy Fernández, Eddy Tavares, Alberto Abalde and Vukcevic.

First training of 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ in #RMCity. pic.twitter.com/ARR6quC8Vu – Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) January 1, 2022

To recover games

After recovering so many troops and having to postpone the Clásico against Barça, due to the cases in the Barça team, the Endesa League has already assigned the recovery of one of the postponed matches, against BAXI Manresa, which will play this Tuesday, at 9:00 p.m. in a match corresponding to matchday 17.

This same week They will face UNICS Kazan, on Thursday 6, in a Euroleague match and will close the week in their visit to the Olímpic de Badalona to face Joventut on Sunday, 9 (7.15pm) in match of the fifteenth day.