ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Saturday, 8 January 2022 – 02:01

In 2021, 102,000 new companies were created, most of them in the service sector

A worker restocks the shelves in a fruit storeJavier BarbanchoWorld

Spain closed 2021 with the constitution of 102,169 new companies, 34.06% more than those created in 2020, and half of them were shops (21,037), local hotelier (9,643) or companies related to the construction (13.507) or the real estate (9,621).

According to the data released this Friday by the business information company Axesor, far behind was entrepreneurship in sectors such as industrial (5,295 companies between the manufacturing and extractive branches), in the education (1,644 companies) or in the activities sanitary or social services (2,540).

The Madrid’s community was the region that led the creation of companies (24,021 in 2021), followed by Catalonia (19,394) and Andalusian (17,540).

Spaniards were especially encouraged to undertake new business projects before the summer: the months of March (with 10,945 new companies), June (10,010) and May (9,829) stand out, according to data from Informs.

This signature specifies that within the hotel, what was mounted the most were restaurants and food stalls (70% of all new companies in this subsector); In the real estate sector, the constitution of real estate agents stood out, and in construction, companies dedicated to the construction of residential buildings.

These areas of activity, which took over most of the new companies, were also those that grew the most compared to 2020.

“The acceleration in the creation of companies reaches two digits in most sectors compared to 2020, which was an atypical year in which many operations were put on hold due to the uncertainty of the pandemic,” he points out to El MundoIgnacio Jimnez, CEO of Iberinform, a subsidiary of Crdito y Caucin that collects information from companies.

Jimnez explains that “almost one out of every two companies has been created in the service sector, in many cases linked to the digitization of the economy. strong growth you are experiencing the creation of companies in the construction sector, 41% more than in 2020. On the contrary, in the industrial sector this increase only reaches 13% “.

63,000 companies dissolved

Parallel to the creation of these 102,000 companies, there were 63,357 companies that were forced to lower the blind last year, according to Axesor data.

The Commerce It was also the sector in which there were more closures (11,886); followed by the construction (9,018); the professional, scientific and technical activities (7,212) and Real estate activities (6,325).

The Madrid’s community leading by far the dissolution of companies (16,877), followed by Catalonia (9,027) and Andalusian (7,551).

