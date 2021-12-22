VCTOR MARTNEZ

68% say they do not know what rate they had contracted before the Government and CNMC revolutionized the billing system.

The system of hourly sections in the electricity bill designed by the Government and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) it crashes against the reality of a complex electrical sector and today totally unknown to the consumer. Six months after the bill reform that introduced the cost of electricity by the hour came into force, half of the households say they do not look at the price of electricity at a certain time of the day to make use of their appliances.

This is clear from the first survey published after the change in the tariff system by the electricity market regulator, which has asked thousands of households if they take into account the difference in hourly prices when putting the washing machine on or turning on the air conditioning or heating. The use of energy at one time or another can lead to notable differences in the electricity bill, since its cost usually doubles between the most expensive hours of the day -between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.- and the cheapest, usually during the early mornings.

The most striking thing is that this behavior occurs in the year with the most expensive price of electricity in history. With the maximum record that will be reached today at 360 euros, the cost of the megawatt hour has exploded in the last months up to 26 times its “historical record” and no one in the sector dares to point out what its ceiling will be.

The CNMC survey also warns that in June 2021, just before the change in the bill came into effect, 68% of consumers were unaware of the difference between hiring electricity in the regulated or liberalized market. This is crucial information at a time when the price of energy is skyrocketing, since the regulated tariff or Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC) It captures the daily evolution of the wholesale market, while in the liberalized market there are offers that include a fixed price for the kilowatt hour. If 68% do not know the difference, 60% of those surveyed admit not knowing what they have hired.

The CNMC also highlights an increase in the processes of change of electricity marketer by customers seeking a more competitive price. The big ones harmed by these movements are the big electric companies, which year after year lose thousands of customers to the push of smaller groups.

The four marketers with the highest shares in the electricity sector, Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy and Total, reduced by more than eight percentage points the share of customers in the free market between 2017 and 2020, taking into account that at the beginning of this period they managed 86% of the supply points of the free electricity market and in the last, 77 , 7%.

For its part, the Government yesterday approved the extension of the tax cuts aimed at reducing the bill, which include VAT reductions and the Special Tax on Electricity and the suspension of the 7% Tax on Electricity Generation. All of them will be in force in the first four months of the year. To these will be added another one aimed at protecting large industry from the skyrocketing prices of natural gas, since the Executive will allow the factories to suspend or break their contracts until the end of the year. March 31, 2022, as was done in the worst months of the pandemic, to avoid a wave of production stoppages at the beginning of the year.

