

Four out of ten women say they feel more insecure in public spaces.

Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / . / .

A UN report revealed on Wednesday that violence against women has escalated worldwide since the start of the pandemic, which has led to 45% of them declaring having suffered gender violence or having witnessed it.

The study, carried out by UN Women, which has been collecting data in 13 countries since January 2020, further notes that four out of ten women say they now feel more insecure in public spaces, and that 25% affirm that conflicts in their homes have been more frequent.

It also highlights that six out of ten women say that sexual harassment in public has also worsened.

Entitled “Measuring the pandemic in the shadow: violence against women during covid-19“, Specifies that the most affected by this increase in violence are young or middle-aged, since almost half of them are between 18 and 49 years old, and that 52% of them are unemployed.

In addition, it points out that 50% of women now feel insecure when walking alone at night, and one in five during the day.

The report is not limited only to physical violence, since it reveals that seven out of ten women affirm that both physical and verbal abuse by the partner have become more common since the arrival of COVID-19.

The United Nations body explained that the investigations were carried out in countries in different parts of the world selected for their regional diversity, and that priority was given to women from low- and middle-income households.

In total, data was collected on more than 16,000 women over 18 years of age, at least 1,200 from each country, including Colombia, Paraguay, Albania, Thailand, Ukraine, Morocco, Nigeria or Kenya.

Of these, Kenya is the country that registers the highest percentage of women who have suffered gender-based violence or have witnessed it since the beginning of the pandemic, with 80%, followed by Morocco (69%), Jordan (49 %) and Nigeria (48%).

Also read:

Philadelphia man murders his ex-girlfriend in front of his 5-year-old twin sons

New Jersey man kills his daughter with a baseball bat, then kills himself

Former New Orleans stripper is accused of sexually abusing a boy and a dog