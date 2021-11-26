

Halle Berry starred in and directed the 2020 Netflix film ‘Wound’.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / .

Halle berry returned to the world of acting after two years of absence where the winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe once again proved that she is one of the most sought-after and influential celebrities in Hollywood.

The 55-year-old actress wowed all the loyal subscribers of Netflix with his portrayal of Jackie Justice in the tape ‘Wound’, where Halle Berry was honored to star in the film and also played the role of director for the first time in her career.

‘Wound’ or Bruised, as it is known in English, tells the story of an MMA fighter who goes through the worst moment of her professional career when she learns that her son, whom she abandoned as just a baby, returned unexpectedly After a long time and Jackie Justice must get ready to fight a fight with one of the best fighters of the most difficult martial arts that she has faced throughout her profession as a fighter.

Halle Berry attends the ‘Bruised’ premiere in New York City on November 19, 2021. Photo: Monica Schipper / .

The film premiered last Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix, and according to a statement by Halle Berry through an interview with ., the actress immersed herself in a story of redemption and second chances, where a Unbreakable woman manages to demonstrate with her actions a very sensitive issue in society, such as violence against women.

Likewise, the Emmy-winning actress stressed that having played an MMA fighter was not an easy challenge, given that Halle Berry had to undergo tough physical training and intense fighting sessions that involved disciplines such as Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Muay Thai, Tae Kwon Do and Kickboxing, all in order to get deeper with his character.

Halle Berry plays an MMA fighter in the film ‘Bruised’. Photo: Netflix

Later, Halle Berry explained that she felt some fear when she was seriously injured by one of her combat advisers; However, the 55-year-old actress was able to put that fear aside and took the fights to a more intense level, something that hurt her because while practicing a scene with Valentina Shevchenko, her rival in the film, the Kyrgyz fighter broke two ribs to the leading actress.

“When we finished filming I told everyone and went to the hospital,” Halle Berry told the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Halle Berry and Kyrgyz martial arts fighter Valentina Shevchenko attend the official screening of ‘Bruised’ in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann / .

Keep reading: