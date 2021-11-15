Everyone remembers Catwoman – 9% as one of the worst superhero movies in the history of the genre. Although it has been a while since its launch, Halle Berry does not lose hope to return to the character and make a remake with him, to launch a new idea that solves the problems of the previous one and that is inclusive with everyone. Will we see it succeed? Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: DC introduces first transgender Amazon in new Wonder Woman comic

Catwoman tells the story of Patience Philips (Berry), a young woman who works as a graphic designer for a cosmetics company run by the despotic George Hedare and his wife, supermodel Laurel. Patience accidentally learns a terrible secret about a revolutionary beauty product that is about to go on sale and is eliminated by hitmen. However, mysteriously, she comes back to life with extraordinary strength and qualities, becoming Catwoman and preparing her revenge with the help of the enigmatic Ophelia Powers.

Catwoman was an absolute box office flop and received the worst comments at the box office, scandalizing DC fans for the narrative freedoms taken by its screenwriters. The story of this film has nothing to do with Batman and DC characters, a fact that lore fans did not like. For its part, Halle berry He is interested in re-engaging with his character in a remake, swapping a few things for himself. Here the recent statements of the actress for Jake’s Takes.

We invite you to read: Dwayne Johnson thinks he, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will pull off the Marvel and DC crossover

I would love to direct Catwoman. I can have the opportunity now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagining that world the way I did with this story. Bruise was written for a white Irish Catholic Irish, like a 25 year old girl. I have to re-imagine it. I wish I could go back and re-imagine Catwoman and do that again. I would like Catwoman to save the world like most male superheroes do, and not just save women who are raped. You know, I would do a lot more. I think it would make it more inclusive for both men and women.

But even though things didn’t go well with CatwomanHalle has absolutely no regrets about being part of the production. It’s true, he doesn’t love the movie but Patience was one of his highest paid roles and that helped support his family. This is what he put it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in mid-August:

That is a movie that I cannot say that I am completely in love with it, but this is not a hobby. It’s how I support my children. But I try to keep that sense of wonder and stay curious. Because being a black woman, I haven’t always had roles that I’ve absolutely loved. It was one of the best pay days of my life, which is not wrong. I don’t want to be the type to think ‘Oh, I can only do things that are worth a prize.’

Only time will tell us if Halle berry manages to have a chance with Gatúbela and her dream of a director. Meanwhile, on the grounds of Warner Bros. very soon we will have another Catwoman with Zoë Kravitz in The Batman, the long-awaited film of the Dark Knight that has the hype of the fans to very high levels. Very soon we will witness the new incarnation of Selina Kyle and discover if she is up to par or above the best. The film hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

You may also be interested in: President of DC Comics endorses his support for the new bisexual Superman