10/23/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

Ajax Amsterdam striker Sebastien Haller continues to show his good form: with a goal and two assists against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, the attacker has six goals and is the top scorer in the competition. He is the second player to reach this figure in the first three days of the top continental competition.

The Ivorian, who came to the Netherlands from West Ham for 22.5 million euros, also the fourth Ajax Amsterdam player to score in three consecutive Champions League games after Kluivert (1995), Litmanen (1996) and Dusan Tadic (2018).

6 & 3 – Sébastien Haller is the second player ever to score six goals in his first three Champions League matches, while also becoming only the fourth Ajax player ever to score in three consecutive #UCL games (Kluivert in 1995, Litmanen in 1996 & Tadic in 2018). Killer. pic.twitter.com/i9iBlnlLux – OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 19, 2021

The former West Ham has also scored six more Eredivisie goals and is the second leading scorer in the championship behind Feyenoord midfielder Guus Til., which adds up to a total of seven in nine days played so far. Last season, the also former Eintracht Frankfurt scored 11 Eredivisie goals in the second round.

Ajax, authoritarian in the Netherlands and in Europe

Erik Ten Hag’s men thrashed (4-0) at Borussia Dortmund on the third day of the UEFA Champions League and are consolidated as leaders of group C with nine points out of nine possible, 11 goals in favor and only one against. After reaching the semifinals in the 2018/19 season, Ajax want to return to being authoritarian in the maximum continental competition and to be in the fight for the title again.

The Dutch also lead in the Eredivisie, where they have signed 22 points out of 27 possible with seven wins, one draw and one defeat. They also add 32 goals in favor (3.5 goals per game) and only two against: Defensive sobriety and the ability to generate opportunities are marking this first leg of the season for Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax.