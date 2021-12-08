12/08/2021 at 17:12 CET

What does not happen in this sport we call soccer … The laps it can give. Today, one of the great names of the Champions League is Sebastien Haller, the center forward colossus of Ajax who is signing an excellent start to the competition. So much so that he has already equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring in each and every Champions League match. Ten goals in six games. Almost nothing.

The Ivorian coast is the tip of the iceberg, the most visible face of an ‘ajacied’ team that this season is being one of the great sensations of the Champions League. He has entered as the first of the group without blinking, with full of victories and with players who have appeared on the international scene in style like the Brazilian Antony.

But if Ajax has had a protagonist that is Haller, both for the what and for the how. The ‘9’ has not only impacted by the goals he has scored, but by his particular history in the whole of Amsterdam. The tall forward arrived at the Johan Cruyff Arena for 23 million euros, becoming the most expensive signing in its history. But Ajax you ‘forgot’ to register you in Europe and this forced Haller to watch all the Europa League games from the television.

Today, with everything in order, he is the top scorer in the Champions League. What can change life in just a few months. Used to living in the shadow of Jovic at Eintracht, a substitute at West Ham and ‘forgotten’ by Ajax in Europe, now the Ivory Coast striker has to savor success. We will see if its impact on the Old Continent helps it to search for a new project.