On the night of this Sunday, October 31, the Halloween party is celebrated, also known in various parts of the world as Halloween, which is a date where imagination exceeds reality.

Thousands of people around the world, who welcomed this Anglo-Saxon festival of Celtic origin, wait for the “Night of the Dead”, that ghosts appear, howling wolves, souls in pain, witches with their spells, burials of treasures , and any mythical apparition that makes people’s hearts beat faster.

So that, in this celebration of fear, you do not stay out of the fun, and celebrate it in the most frightening way with friends, family and relatives, we share a series of images allusive to Halloween for you to share through the social networks, and do not miss the opportunity to bring out your most malicious, satirical and terrifying side. Just make your own dedications to them, and scare them off!

Halloween images to share on social media

Do you know where this celebration came from?

The Halloween party or Halloween, is a festival of Celtic origin, which is believed to have its roots in the Celtic celebration of Samhain. This ancient rite marked the end of summer, and of the Christian holiday of All Saints’ Day. However, although many believe that Halloween continues to have a religious basis, today it is already considered a secular celebration, that is, it has gone from being religious to civil or non-religious.

In the United States, Halloween began to be celebrated during the nineteenth century, thanks to the fact that Irish immigrants who traveled to the United States during the Great Famine brought their culture, and among them the tradition of Halloween (All Hallows Eve) , All Saints’ Day, to North America.

Halloween images to share on social media

