This Sunday, October 31 at night, the Halloween party is celebrated, many with the return of normality after the isolation that forced the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the vaccination process that has more controlled the virus and its variants They will be thinking about meeting friends and family to celebrate Halloween.

However, others more cautious will celebrate from the comfort of their homes one of the most favorite and fun days of the year because it is the date that announces that the holidays are approaching.

Halloween 2021 is Sunday, October 31

Now, no matter how this night of terror is celebrated, the important thing is to look for the best costume, the one that best suits our taste, and either personally or from a distance, take into account dedicating some good phrases of greeting and why not of satire, with those who occupy a special place in your mind and your heart.

So, we put at your command a series of phrases so that you can select the best and most adjusted to your intentions so that you can dedicate them on this magical and fantasy day.

20 phrases of Happy Halloween!

1. If fear knocks on your door, have confidence, open it up and give it some sweets

2. On Halloween you must forget about ghosts to become one of them

3. You are my favorite horror character

4. Let all the love and happiness spells work tonight

5. Happy Halloween !! The terror of my stories comes from the dense darkness of my heart

6. We all have a dark side and today is the perfect day to make it bloom

7. For you I would return from the grave to spend more time by your side

8. If Halloween is the party of the ghosts, then it means that it is your night! Enjoy and celebrate in a big way!

9. All good things start with a little fear, don’t you think? Happy Halloween friend, don’t be scared tonight!

10. Toad eyes, rat hairs, frog legs… Good luck all week! Happy Halloween night!

11. Don’t mess around with your makeup or mask tonight… Just comb your hair and you’ll be ready!

12. You’re going to be disguised as a vampire tonight, right? Bite me and make me yours forever.

13. Tonight I’m going to be your witch! For you I will do magic!

14. I found out that you are going to have a Halloween party in honor of the witches… do we have to bring you a gift?

15. My love, tonight I would like you to be a devil … so that you enter my hell

16. Wait … I’m getting ready for the party. Not everyone is lucky enough to always be ready like you. Happy Halloween!

17. Let’s go together to infinity on your broomstick

18. Halloween is the party of ghosts, so I guess I have to congratulate you!

19. To celebrate Halloween I need ugly things to scare, so tell me how much you charge!

20. Tonight will be fun, we will go out dressed up to ask for sweets. I would love to find a real ghost. “

