. An installation of 3,000 pumpkins by candlelight covers the side steps of the canal in Granary Square on October 31, 2014 in London, England.

This year the traditional Halloween night will be celebrated on Sunday, October 31 in many parts of the world, as a prelude to the western Christian holiday of All Saints’ Day, dedicated to remembering the dead, saints and martyrs of history.

During Halloween it is customary for children and adults to go in disguise to knock on the doors of their neighbors to ask for sweets and details alluding to the celebration, hence all homes and places of public interest are adorned with gloomy and dark figures, in addition of the use of gigantic pumpkins with a wide mocking smile.

Halloween 2021 is Sunday, October 31



This festival of pagan origin, of Celtic rituals and celebrations, which was brought to America from Ireland, was for the Anglo-Saxon countries a celebration of the end of summer and of the harvests, where it was believed that the spirits of the dead walked among people alive.

In this context of the mysterious, over the years many stories of superstition and omens of October 31 took root in each generation, and beliefs in ghosts and supernatural events were invading every space of the life and culture of the who create or experience a connection with the afterlife, on Halloween.

Here we tell you about a series of superstitions that people have for this day, and that some avoid living at all costs, or on the contrary have the audacity and audacity to experience them.

Superstitions for October 31, 2021

• If the flame of a candle suddenly changes from yellow-red to blue, it means that there is a ghost near us.

• If we want to scare a lost soul (this is very useful in case the aforementioned happens to us), the proper thing is to ring a bell. They will go like a soul carried by the devil.

• If a woman goes into labor and gives birth that night, her child will be able to see and speak with the spirits.

• Eat dinner in silence, conversations over dinner might invite ghosts to the table.

• When walking in the dark, carry a piece of bread in one of the pockets as an offering to the ghosts, and in the other pocket, carry another piece of bread sprinkled with salt to protect yourself from the witches.

• Ringing a bell or leaving a turnip outside the door keeps ghosts out.

• If you come across a ghost, walk around it nine times and it will disappear.

• Don’t put your clothes backwards and walk backwards unless you want to meet a witch.

• Witches don’t like horses (they prefer brooms), so keep the latter outside your house and put a horseshoe on the door.

• Tying a knot in a handkerchief drives away evil, and since the Devil was a bone collector, add some nuts to your magic spells.

