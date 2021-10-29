. Halloween decorations are seen on display during the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on October 22, 2020 River Valley. Tens of thousands of tourists from all over the world venture there seeking the spirit of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”, an 1820 story by Washington Irving about a headless horseman who haunts a superstitious schoolteacher. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / .) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / . via .)

The party of October 31, known as Halloween or Halloween, and which is celebrated in many parts of the world, especially in Anglo-Saxon countries such as Canada, the United States, Ireland or the United Kingdom, this year 2021, will fall for a Sunday.

This festival that precedes the well-known Day of the Dead, is a celebration that has as tradition that children, young people and adults, dress up to go from door to door asking for sweets and sweets that are distributed in houses that dress up for Halloween. with dark motifs, of smiling pumpkins, ghosts, witches, cobwebs and more. For others, it is more fun to hold or go to costume parties, watch scary movies, tell scary stories, or make jokes that scare others.

Halloween 2021 is Sunday, October 31

Do you know where this celebration came from?

The Halloween or Halloween party is a festival of Celtic origin, which is believed to have its roots in the Celtic celebration of Samhain. This ancient rite marked the end of summer, and of the Christian holiday of All Saints’ Day. However, although many believe that Halloween continues to have a religious basis, today it is already considered a secular celebration, that is, it has gone from being religious to civil or non-religious.

In the United States, Halloween began to be celebrated during the nineteenth century, thanks to the fact that Irish immigrants who traveled to the United States during the Great Famine brought their culture, and among them the tradition of Halloween (All Hallows Eve) , All Saints’ Day, to North America.

Three steps to make this day a horror party

1. Costume is the king of this party:

The most important thing to celebrate Halloween is to be disguised, hence you have to get the best of creativity or imitation to put on the best costume of the night. The trade can show you a wide variety of options that range from costumes from sagas and fictional franchises, but there are also those allusive to figures and monsters of the collective imagination. Remember that anything goes, so budget is not the barrier to not wearing a costume. With accessories, masks, paintings, and all your imagination, you can become the star of the darkest party.

2. A terrifying menu:

With food you can get creative and make meals look as creepy as possible.

Red sauces that simulate blood, noodles to make a plate of worms, witch potions with fruits, spider truffles, ghosts with bananas, monster hamburgers, in short, you can make different recipes that you can get on social networks.

3. The decoration of the place:

To search among everything that is within reach. Cobwebs and ghostly shapes are the most commonly used decoration for a Halloween party. You can help yourself with sheets and balloons to create the ghosts, weave the web yourself with fibers, or buy it with the spiders, they are cheap, and go to the supermarket and get yourself some pumpkins and decorate them. So you will have specific environments where you can take the photos. Do not forget to turn on dim or colored lights, and the rest is already put by the guests, which are jokes and fun.

So with everything that we have recommended, the safest thing is that this coming October 31 you will have the best time with your friends and family.

