Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces the arrival of the Halloween promotion to PlayStation Store, where players can access a selection of offers on more than 500 titles for PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) with a variety of themes and prepare for the arrival of Halloween. Players will be able to enjoy titles from € 0.89 with I, Zombie to € 79.99 with Brawlhalla: Collectors Pack until November 3.

Halloween lands on the PlayStation ™ Store with featured titles in the following categories:

Action: Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Focus) for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 31.99. Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 99.99 – now € 49.99. Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 20.99. DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 99.99 – now € 32.99. Plants vs. Zombies ™: Garden Warfare 2 for PS4 ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 4.99. Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 19.99.

Adventure:

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 26.79. Lost in Random ™ for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 23.99. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series for PS4 ™: Was € 49.99 – now € 29.99.

RPG:

Biomutant for PS4 ™: Was € 59.99 – now € 38.99. Code Vein for PS4 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 14.69. Diablo® Prime Evil Collection for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 59.99 – now € 41.99. SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 84.99 – now € 50.99.

Survival Horror:

Resident Evil 2 for PS4 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 15.99. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for PS4 ™: Was € 19.99 – now € 9.99. Resident Evil Village for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 39.89.

Terror:

Friday the 13th: The Game for PS4 ™: Was € 14.49 – now € 3.62. Outlast for PS4 ™: Was € 18.99 – now € 3.79. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 14.99. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 9.89. VISAGE for PS4 ™: Was € 34.99 – now € 22.74.

In addition, PlayStation® players can enjoy the purchase options offered by the PlayStation Store, such as the secure purchase of wallet cards in common stores with which to recharge funds and purchase these or other offers.

