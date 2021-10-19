The film industry has high hopes for this fall, which can offset a pandemic at the global box office that began a year and a half ago and has been destructive to theater attendance. In the US they have been celebrating the good data of premieres such as ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’ and ‘No time to die’, which have now been joined by ‘Halloween Kills’.

The sequel directed by David Gordon Green and again starring Jamie Lee Curtis has raised $ 50.4 million in its premiere, according to Variety. It is a good fact that, although it is not close to the 76.2 million that it raised in its debut ‘Halloween night’ in 2018, it has to be read taking into account one nuance: ‘Halloween Kills’ is also available in streaming.

The film has been released both in theaters and on Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform, and has had the best premiere of a movie available at the same time in theaters and streaming, surpassing titles such as’ Space Jam: New Legends’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the best so far, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, with 31.6 million. Two factors may be key in this result: Peacock is not as widespread as Disney + and HBO Max, and ‘Halloween Kills’ is part of a successful horror franchise that many viewers prefer to enjoy on the big screen.

It’s one more reason for American industry to celebrate this not-so-skinny fall. Besides this It was the third consecutive weekend in which the total collection has exceeded 100 million dollars, the best streak since the pandemic began.

Michael Myers returns

Judy Greer and Andi Matichak return to play the daughter and granddaughter of the mythical Laurie Strode. But this time they will not be alone, but they have a group of new and old faces of the franchise to face the immortal assassin. This is the official synopsis:

“Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and her granddaughter Allyson left the monstrous Michael Myers locked in a cage and burned alive in Laurie’s basement, the latter is admitted to the emergency room at a hospital with extremely serious injuries, convinced that at last has killed that horrible monster. But the moment Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, he starts his usual bloodbath again. Despite the pain of the injuries, Laurie prepares to continue defending herself and, incidentally, he makes the entire town of Haddonfield rise up against the demonic creature. The three women join other survivors of Michael Myers’ first rampant attack and decide to form a group of vigilantes to try to control the situation and finish him off in one go. once and for all. Evil will die tonight. “

The film industry has high hopes for this fall, which can offset a pandemic at the global box office that began a year and a half ago and has been destructive to theater attendance. In the US they have been celebrating the good data of premieres such as ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’ and ‘No time to die’, which have now been joined by ‘Halloween Kills’.

The sequel directed by David Gordon Green and again starring Jamie Lee Curtis has raised $ 50.4 million in its premiere, according to Variety. It is a good fact that, although it is not close to the 76.2 million that it raised in its debut ‘Halloween night’ in 2018, it has to be read taking into account one nuance: ‘Halloween Kills’ is also available in streaming.

The film has been released both in theaters and on Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform, and has had the best premiere of a movie available at the same time in theaters and streaming, surpassing titles such as’ Space Jam: New Legends’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the best so far, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, with 31.6 million. Two factors may be key in this result: Peacock is not as widespread as Disney + and HBO Max, and ‘Halloween Kills’ is part of a successful horror franchise that many viewers prefer to enjoy on the big screen.

It’s one more reason for American industry to celebrate this not-so-skinny fall. Besides this It was the third consecutive weekend in which the total collection has exceeded 100 million dollars, the best streak since the pandemic began.

Michael Myers returns

Judy Greer and Andi Matichak return to play the daughter and granddaughter of the mythical Laurie Strode. But this time they will not be alone, but they have a group of new and old faces of the franchise to face the immortal assassin. This is the official synopsis:

“Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and her granddaughter Allyson left the monstrous Michael Myers locked in a cage and burned alive in Laurie’s basement, the latter is admitted to the emergency room at a hospital with extremely serious injuries, convinced that at last has killed that horrible monster. But the moment Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, he starts his usual bloodbath again. Despite the pain of the injuries, Laurie prepares to continue defending herself and, incidentally, he makes the entire town of Haddonfield rise up against the demonic creature. The three women join other survivors of Michael Myers’ first rampant attack and decide to form a group of vigilantes to try to control the situation and finish him off in one go. once and for all. Evil will die tonight. “