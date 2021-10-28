Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63% hit theaters recently and fans have been enjoying a display of violence we are already used to thanks to Michael Myers. But the famous character has earned the antipathy of some users on social networks for a particular scene that shows him murdering an LGBT couple. Now the Internet claims that Myers is homophobic and they want to cancel it. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The Halloween season always brings us some must-see slashers and Kills is the big favorite of the month. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode to once again face her worst enemy, that stalker who has hunted her since she was young and who has survived all death situations. Michael Myers has become one of the most important icons in the genre, however, the murder of the LGBT couple in his new film has taken away points among some fans.

In the aforementioned scene we observe the couple ready to spend a quiet night together with an elegant scene, however, Myers’ hand soon arrives to kill them, shocking the fans and making them ask things like: “Was it really necessary to kill two gay men in front of the camera? ” Social networks such as Twitter have been filled with comments of dissatisfaction, words that now try to cancel the character for his alleged homophobia. On the other hand, there are those who believe that Michael does not really have anything against the LGBT community and that he kills anyone who crosses his path.

The truth is that Michael Myers is doing his thing again in Halloween Kills, proving that despite his advanced age, he is still capable of using his incredible physical strength and stabbing weapons to take down some wretches in his wake. The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who brings back to the franchise that magic that characterized it in the past and that is enchanting fans with his vision for Blumhouse Productions. Kills It was developed with a US $ 20 million budget and has raised US $ 92 million globally so far, an amount that is not impressive but that stands out in the midst of the times of pandemic that we live now.

Here is our official synopsis of Halloween Kills, we also include a compendium of tweets that accuse or defend Michel Myers of homophobia:

Halloween night Michael Myers returns is not over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson leave this masked monster locked up and on fire, Laurie rushes to the hospital to treat her injuries, believing it’s all over. But when Michael manages to free himself, his bloody ritual continues.

They really had to kill the gay couple, Michael Myers is fucking homophobic.

Based on the recent Michael Myers controversy, I decided to make a horror movie villain tier list based on how homophobic they are.

Anyone who says that Michael Myers is homophobic for killing gay people is wrong because he made their corpses hug and I call that a true ally.

In Halloween Kills only Michael Myers kills a black couple, a white couple, an interracial couple, two children, eleven firefighters, at least four seniors, oh, and HALF THE DAMN HADDONFIELD … but … Michael Myers he’s homophobic for killing a gay couple … This world is screwed up.

So if Michael Myers is homophobic because he killed a gay couple, by that logic all horror movie villains are totally racist every time they kill a black person. But blacks aren’t the only ones to die in movies, either, so what’s the point of all that?

