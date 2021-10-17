No Time to Die may not have broken records last weekend, but the overall box office for the weekend did, being the first time since the pandemic began that we had two weekends in a row with a higher gross total. to US $ 100 million. This weekend we could see that happen for the third week in a row because Michael Myers already knocked on the door with the launch of Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63%, the recent entry in the long slasher franchise that cannot get any better. time than a year’s Halloween which has generally been better than the last in many ways.

But the famous masked killer is not alone, because filmmaker Ridley Scott marks his return to the big screen with The Last Duel – 86%, a production distributed by 20th Century Studios, which means that Universal Pictures will have some competition and that audiences will be able to see two films that the critics have been talking about very well. While it is true that we saw interesting box office, but not earnings, from individual films over the summer, we are finally starting to see a steady list of films that audiences are watching and solid numbers overall.

The film starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, whom we first saw in the 1978 film as a nanny on the run from the killer, has been drawing all the attention since its US premiere on Friday. It started its passage through the box office in the pre-premiere functions on Thursday with US $ 4.85 million and according to CNN it is expected that in its first weekend it will obtain between US $ 35 million to US $ 40 million, which could be confirmed soon since The Wrap confirms that its total on Friday was US $ 22.8 million and was screened in more than 3,500 theaters.

This Halloween sequel – 92%, of 2018, has raised 35% less in its first day than did the title that was released 3 years ago and there are several factors to take into account. The truth is that the “reboot”, which is actually a direct sequel to the classic, was very well received by the public and critics, so that is one of the factors that should not be considered. What we must take into account is the pandemic, since there are still many people who do not go to the movies with the same frequency as before, and streaming.

Halloween Kills premiered simultaneously on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform that has all of the content from NBC and Universal. The funny thing is that the film apparently will do quite well despite being released in this other medium according to what the reports indicate. In fact, the slasher seems to be the only thing that a part of the public considers when it comes to going to the movies, because The Last Duel he is being one more victim of Michael Myers.

The projections of the specialists gave the film of Ridley scott from $ 7 million to $ 10 million when it hits theaters, but it could only go as low as $ 4.5 million in its opening weekend with any luck. From its pre-premiere performances, it barely raised US $ 350,000 and a total of US $ 1.8 million on Friday. Despite the good reviews, which do not stop emphasizing the good form in which Scott is, it seems that this period film is not what the public is interested in at the moment.

After Halloween Kills there will be a sequel that will be the “last” according to what its producers have said, and director David Gordon Green is likely to be back as well if we judge by the fact that he has been the person behind the two modern installments. Either way, the premiere of this horror film is something to watch closely to see how much public behavior is changing during the pandemic.

