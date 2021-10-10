We are at that time of year when characters like Michael Myers return to the big screen. This Halloween, the famous killer is back to star in Halloween Kills – 67%, the sequel to Halloween, the direct sequel that also marked the return of Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Laurie Strode. Although there are many who are looking forward to the premiere of the film, which will be in theaters and also on the Peacock streaming platform, there are also those who are against its release because of a particular scene.

An online petition has recently been found that has drawn attention in the days leading up to the film’s release, where the person who published it asks for a scene where Michael Myers murders firefighters to be removed (via Movie Web). According to the petition found on Change.org and can be viewed here, the user Jesse streeter considers it inappropriate for the film to show the murderer accepting help from firefighters and then killing them. This is because, according to who created the petition, in real life it happens that “firefighters have been lured into house fires and killed by some psychopath.”

In addition to sharing his concern, he also indicates that he finds it disrespectful that the villain kills the firefighters “in the same way that they saved the murderer” and that it is personally unpleasant because he comes from a family of retired firefighters, which is offensive. This scene has been shared in the trailers that have been released for the film prior to its premiere, so this user was able to notice it before it was available in cinemas and streaming.

This is what the petition says, which currently has 80 of the 100 signatures requested to remove the scene:

I want the scene from the new movie Halloween Kills where they show the killing of firefighters. It is wrong because firefighters have been lured into the house fire and killed by the person who started the fire. And it’s wrong that Michael killed the firefighters with the equipment of the other firefighters he killed.

As soon as I will be a firefighter, I find him very offensive, as do my mom and dad, who are retired firefighters. So I want to get that scene out of the movie. Michael didn’t have to kill them in a way that they saved him, so he should have left the two firefighters at the house and gone on his way to kill his sister. There is no reason for that horrible disgusting scene. Especially since it happened in real life. As I said before, firefighters have been lured into house fires and killed by some psychopath in real life.

Many took the petition as a joke, and another user created a petition on the same site requesting that the petition be stopped calling for the scene where Myers murders the firefighters to be removed. The publication mentions, ironically, that all the people killed in a slasher movie usually have an occupation and that no one really gets hurt in those movies. Brandie slavens, the user behind this latest petition, which you can see here, asks Halloween fans to sign in to “keep Michael Myers in business,” and it currently carries nearly 400 signatures out of a total of 500.

The official synopsis of Halloween Kills sets the sequel minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) leave Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, while she is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing that his lifelong tormentor eventually died. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his bloodbath ritual resumes. The Strode women join other survivors who decide to take matters into their own hands, trying to hunt down Michael once and for all.

